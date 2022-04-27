SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Three suspects in custody in the kidnapping of Brandon Alexis Cuellar in San Jose were identified Wednesday as Jose Roman Portillo, Baldomeo Sandoval and Yesenia Guadalupe Ramirez, San Jose police said.

The three were being held on criminal counts that included kidnapping, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, child abduction and home invasion. Investigators still haven’t reveal what was the motivation behind the kidnapping.

Police said Ramirez had run errands with the infant’s grandmother just prior to the abduction.

“This incident is a parent’s worst nightmare, and we are fortunate that we have the best Department in the Nation that helped bring forward a positive outcome. This case yet again highlights the dedication and commitment of our women and men who go above and beyond every day to keep our community safe,” San Jose Police Chief Anthony Mata said. “I’d like to also thank our partners at the FBI, as well as the Santa Clara County Search and Rescue team for providing additional valuable resources.”

The case began with a call reporting a missing 3-month-old infant Monday afternoon. Officers quickly responded to the residence in an apartment building in the 1000 Block of Elm Street.

The child’s grandmother told police that after she momentarily went outside to unload groceries from her vehicle, she returned to the residence and discovered her infant grandson gone.

The preliminary investigation revealed an unknown male suspect, later identified as Portillo, had secretly entered the residence and kidnapped the infant. An initial canvass of the area revealed video surveillance footage of Portillo arriving to the victim’s residence with a child car seat in hand.

A desperate search was launched that eventually grew to include specially trained FBI agents.

During the investigation, detectives learned that prior to the kidnapping, Ramirez had transported the victim and the victim’s grandmother to run errands.

As she was questioned, Ramirez’s statement changed several times. With their suspicions raised, detectives detained her as a person of interest. Sandoval was identified as an additional suspect in the case and was also detained and interviewed.

Based on their statements and evidence obtained during the investigation, both were placed under arrest.

On Tuesday morning, Portillo was taken in custody and his residence searched. During the search, little Brandon was found. Healthy and unharmed. The infant was transported to a local hospital and reunited with his family. Out of an abundance of caution, the victim was admitted for a routine medical examination.

Any persons with information about this case or similar incidents involving this suspect are urged to contact Detective Van Brande #4542 of the Robbery Unit with any information about this incident at (408) 277-4166.

Submit crime tips and remain anonymous by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at (408) 947-STOP, or on http://www.svcrimestoppers.org. If the information you submit leads to an arrest, you are eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers Program.