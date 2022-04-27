FOSTER CITY (BCN) – Police in Foster City have arrested a woman on suspicion of armed robbery, the department announced on Wednesday.
Rachel Pruitt, 33, of Antioch, was arrested on a $375,000 felony warrant for allegedly committing robberies in Foster City and incorporated Redwood City.
Pruitt allegedly entered the garage of a Foster City man as he parked his car and then demanded that he open his door and surrender his wallet. When the man did not open his door as instructed, Pruitt allegedly fired a single shot into the vehicle.
Pruitt is suspected of committing an armed robbery in Redwood City as well, police said.
Police allege that a search of Pruitt's home uncovered the firearm in question as well as evidence taken from the victim in Foster City.
