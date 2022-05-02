OAKLAND (KPIX) — A violent weekend near Oakland’s Lake Merritt has left a police officer hospitalized in one incident, homicide detectives investigating a fatal stabbing in another and neighbors on edge over a surge in local crime.

Oakland police said officers witnessed a shooting shortly after 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Peralta Street. The shooter was seen running into a residence after discharging the weapon.

A possible vehicle involved in the incident then drove away from the scene, striking a responding patrol vehicle. The officer inside the vehicle sustained injuries and was transported to an area hospital for medical treatment.

The suspect remained at large early Monday.

Hours earlier, there was a fatal early morning stabbing in a Lake Merritt neighborhood that has seen multiple homicides in recent months.

Police said a man was stabbed multiple times just after 3 a.m. near 1200 Lakeshore Avenue. That makes four homicides on the same lakeside street in less than six months.

“I heard a big commotion and I came outside on the balcony and I saw, like, about five people beating up this guy,” said a woman who declined to provide her name for fear of retaliation.

She said the attackers were two women and three men.

“They just were really beating him up, beating him up and, all of a sudden, the women said ‘Oh, let’s go! Let’s go! Let’s go!’ So they all jumped in a car. The (victim) got up, then he stumbled, then he fell,” she said.

She said the victim had blood all over his chest and that there were other people standing nearby, including a security guard for her condo building. Those witnesses tried to help the victim after the attackers left.

Oakland police said it’s the fourth homicide on this long dead-end street since Nov. 2021. It is unclear what motivated the stabbing. Police said the previous homicides, involving guns, were over robberies.

“Unfortunately, not surprised because there’s been so much of it,” said Michael Ziolkowski, who lives on the block.

“It’s really discouraging sometimes. I still love the neighborhood but I don’t think I would be comfortable sitting on a bench here after dark, honestly,” said neighbor Krista Sumida.

Area residents said they are fearful to leave their home at night. In addition to the four homicides, the East Bay Times reported there have been seven non-fatal shootings in the cul-de-sac since May 2021.

“We need a greater police presence on this cul-de-sac,” Sumida said.

“If (the police) drive through with their lights flashing, that kind of makes a lot of the cars move and get out,” Ziolkowski said.

One neighbor was seen with a large truck on the block moving out. He said he was tired of the violence and shootings.

“We’ve had three neighbors just moved out of this building in the last eight months,” Sumida said.

The dead end stretch of Lakeshore Avenue is a popular hang-out spot for young people to park their cars and party at night. Neighbors said that makes those people easy targets for robbers and some of those parties have led to fights and shootings.

“My message to our mayor is to please step up, pull her leaders together and come up with a viable way where we can be safe,” said neighbor Colette McPherson.

Police hadn’t released the victim’s identity by Sunday evening, pending notification of next of kin. The man suffered multiple stab wounds and died after being transported to a hospital. He was in his 30s.

Police were still looking for the suspects.

Sunday evening, Oakland city council president Nikki Fortunato Bas called on the city to do more

“Enough is enough,” Fortunato Bas tweeted. “Last night, another life was lost to violence in the Lakeshore cul-de-sac. I’m calling for immediate action. Parking restrictions must be enforced, including ticketing + towing to help prevent violence from occurring.”

The District 2 councilmember wrote that she wants the city to expedite the process for residents of the area to use the current no-parking zone “and help prevent harmful activities.”

She also said Oakland police should increase patrols in the area and better coordinate with private security. She also called for gun reform and “accountable, neighborhood-based policing.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at 238-7950.

