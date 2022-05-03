MEMPHIS (CBS SF) — Memphis star Ja Morant took control of Game 2 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals Tuesday night, whirling, spinning and driving around the Golden State Warriors defense to score a career-high 47 points, leading the Grizzlies to a 106-101 victory.
The victory evened the best-of-7 series at 1-1 with Game 3 scheduled for San Francisco on Saturday.
With the Warriors leading 97-93 in the fourth quarter, Morant — who scored 18 points in the fourth quarter — sparked a 13-4 run to put the game away.
Meanwhile, Golden State's heralded threesome of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole could not find a groove all night. They went a combined 24-of-60 from the field while as a team the Warriors shot just 18.4 percent from the 3-point line.
