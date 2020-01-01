Jefferson Award 2020 Silver Medalists
Former Prosecutor Creates Non-Profit To Help Juvenile Offenders Get Back On TrackThis former prosecutor is working to keep juveniles out of jail and former inmates from going back.
Solar Invention Spurs Idea To Bring Light To Impoverished Communities Across GlobeHis “Lighting for Literacy” project has replaced kerosene and candlelight after sunset for students around the world.
Thousands Served As Community Leader Elevates SF Mission Neighborhood Center To New HeightsA Mission District community center is thriving thanks to his 40 years of leadership.
Lava Mae Provides Showers For Those Living On The StreetHer project is giving the Bay Area’s unhoused a sense of dignity, one shower at a time.
'Mayor' Of San Francisco Tenderloin District Works To Provide Tech Jobs To Underserved, At-RiskHe’s known as the “Mayor” of the Tenderloin and his nonprofit trains unserved neighbors for high-tech jobs.
Teaching Students How To Be Leaders Has Been Decades-Long Effort For Bay Area WomanHer creative curriculum helps students from around the world develop leadership skills.