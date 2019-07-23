1989 Loma Prieta Earthquake
Terrifying Memories Of Loma Prieta Quake Linger 30 Years LaterIt lasted for less than a minute, as short as 15 seconds in some Bay Area neighborhoods, but the memories of the deadly and destructive 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake still linger 30 years later.
Remembering The 1989 Loma Prieta Earthquake: Jennifer And Joe MontanaThousands had gathered under clear skies and sweltering temperatures at San Francisco's Candlestick Park for Game 3 of the historic Bay Bridge World Series.
Santa Cruz Residents Remember Loma Prieta Damage Three Decades LaterDowntown Santa Cruz is a much different place than it was 30 years ago when the Loma Prieta earthquake struck the town.
Looking Back At Loma Prieta: KPIX Photographers Describe Covering The QuakeOn the 30th anniversary of the 1989 Loma Prieta Earthquake, people across the Bay Area have been remembering what they were doing at the time the 6.9 magnitude quake struck.
Loma Prieta Hero Looks Back On Harrowing Marina Rescue 30 Years LaterAs the 30th anniversary of the Loma Prieta Earthquake approaches, KPIX 5 looks back on an act of heroism in the aftermath of the powerful quake.
Pleasant Hill Earthquake Jolts Memories Of 1989 Loma Prieta TemblorJust days before the 30th anniversary of the Loma Preita earthquake, a 4.5 magnitude temblor and more than two dozen aftershocks early Tuesday brought back memories for many of that deadly and destructive 1989 October afternoon.
Former KPIX 5 Reporters Remember Moment The Loma Prieta Earthquake StruckEven for veteran reporters, memories of the 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake still remain fresh in their minds 30 years after the deadly temblor rocked the Bay Area.
Loma Prieta Quake Had A Lasting Impact On Bay AreaTo long-time San Franciscans there is no greater reminder of the lasting impact of 1989’s killer Loma Prieta earthquake than the beautiful vistas along the waterfront.
Is There A Fault Line In Your Neighborhood?California is covered with a spiderweb network of fault lines, many of them relatively unknown, like the spur of the Calaveras Fault where Monday night's 4.5 quake struck near Pleasant Hill. Here is the U.S. Geoglogical Survey's interactive map of fault lines.
Checklist: What To Pack In Your Earthquake Emergency KitAn emergency earthquake kit can help you and your family survive when a disaster strikes.
What To Do During An Earthquake If You Are OutsideIf you find yourself away from home when an earthquake hits, these guidelines could keep you save from injury and even save your life.
Top 10 Earthquake Survival Kit Must-HavesEarthquakes can happen at any time, so preparedness should be maintained on an ongoing basis.
What To Do Immediately After An EarthquakeAfter an earthquake, no matter where you are, you’re not out of the danger zone.
'MyShake' Tutorial: How To Use New App For Earthquake Early WarningAfter earthquakes rocked the Bay Area this week, a new app offering early warning is arriving right on time.
3.4 Magnitude Quake Strikes Near Pleasant Hill Day After 4.5 Rocks East BayLess than 24 hours after a 4.5 magnitude earthquake rocked the East Bay, a 3.4 quake struck the same area Tuesday evening.
4.7 Magnitude San Andreas Fault Earthquake Rocks Central CaliforniaA 4.7 magnitude earthquake rattled Central California Tuesday afternoon along the San Andreas fault line, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
4.5 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Pleasant Hill; Felt Around Bay AreaA pair of earthquakes, measuring 2.5 and 4.5 magnitude respectively, struck just south of Pleasant Hill on Monday evening, rocking the East Bay, authorities said.
Berkeley Elementary School Deemed At Risk During Major EarthquakeParents of schoolchildren at a Berkeley elementary school are uneasy following a report indicating the school may be unsafe during a major earthquake.
Magnitude 3.5 Earthquake, Aftershocks Strike PeninsulaA magnitude 3.5 earthquake struck off the coast just south of San Francisco on Saturday morning, jolting local residents from their beds and breakfast tables.
6.3 Earthquake Shakes Off Oregon CoastAn underwater earthquake with an initial 6.3 magnitude has struck off the Oregon coast.