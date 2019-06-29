KPIX Staff Pet Rescues
KPIX 5 Weekend Anchor/Reporter Juliette Goodrich and StormyAlmost six years ago I covered the story of “Stormy” the Christmas miracle cat with the pink collar who was stuck in an Antioch storm drain for 10 days.
KPIX 5 Sports Anchor Vern Glenn And ChubbyMeet “Chubs” aka “Chubby”, our 90-pound Lab/German Shepherd.
KPIX Meteorologist 5 Mary Lee And Rosco This is my Rosco. He’s a chiweenie, a Chihuahua Dachshund mix with a big personality.
KPIX 5 Weekend Anchor/Meteorologist Brian Hackney And FlossieHere's Flossie, a cocker/retriever mix who was found, with her sister, rummaging through a chicken farm in the Central Valley.
KPIX 5 Reporter Joe Vazquez And RangerThe creature on the right is Ranger. He is a rescue, about 3 years old.
KPIX South Bay Reporter Maria Medina And KeaKea has been with me for the majority of my TV career, at three different TV stations in two different states.
KPIX 5 Reporter Emily Turner And HerbieMeet Herbie. He's not a fan of paddle boarding, but pretended to be a good spot for about 30 seconds.
KPIX 5 Reporter Katie Nielsen, Moose And ChloeThere are two adopted additions to the Nielsen family -- Moose and Chloe.
KPIX 5 Jennifer Mistrot And ShortyWe met Shorty by accident. I had never heard of the breed before -- rat terrier.
KPIX 5 Eliot Curtis And GirlieMeet Girlie Curtis. She was rescued by us after being abandoned by her previous owner. She is well bred (pitbull/boxer) and had evidence that she was discarded after being trained for fighting.
KPIX 5 Abigail Sterling And LoboThis is Lobo. We met him when he was 5 days old in Baja Mexico.
KPIX 5 Shelby Nelson, Nala And Tequila Here's 3-year-old Nala is on the right and 1-year-old Tequila is on the left.
KPIX 5 Christian Otero And PeachesMeet Peaches, posing for a shot with her family in Half Moon Bay.