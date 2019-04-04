Menu
Golden State Warriors
Durant's 35 Points Carry Warriors Past Rockets in Game 1
Kevin Durant scored 35 points in outdueling James Harden and the Warriors held off the Rockets 104-100 in the opener of the best-of-seven Western Conference semifinal.
Durant Has 50, Warriors Beat Clippers 129-110
Kevin Durant scored 38 of his playoff career-high 50 points in the first half, Draymond Green had a triple-double and the Warriors dominated in closing out the Clippers 129-110 Friday night.
Oakland Raiders
Rebuilding Oakland Raiders Make Surprising Top Pick
Mike Mayock pulled off a bit of a shocker with his first pick as an NFL general manager that even surprised the player he selected.
Report: Marshawn Lynch Will Not Be Returning To Oakland Raiders
Marshawn Lynch, who came out of retirement to join his hometown Oakland Raiders for the last two seasons, has decided his NFL career has come to an end.
Latest Headlines
Two New Restaurants To Check In Oakland's Uptown Neighborhood
Here's two new restaurants to check out in Oakland's Uptown neighborhood.
Five Top Places To Eat In San Francisco's Sunnywide Neighborhood
Spending time in Sunnyside? Get to know this undersung San Francisco neighborhood by visiting its most popular local eateries, from a homey brunch café to a neighborhood Thai joint.
Explore 3 New San Francisco Financial District Eateries
From a traditional American sports bar addition to one of San Francisco's oldest restaurants to a second location for a veteran delicatessen, read on to see the most recent arrivals to this area of the city.
From Neapolitan Pies To Spanish Tapas -- Russian Hill's Newest Restaurants
3 New Bubble Tea Shops; SF's Bobasplosion Still Going Strong
Interested in trying some new places for bubble tea in San Francisco? With plenty of new tea shops to choose from, you won't have to look too hard.
3 New Businesses Turning Up The Heat In The Mission
Travel
Final Four Guide: Top 10 Most Instagram-Worthy Spots In Downtown Minneapolis
With thousands of Final Four fans heading to downtown Minneapolis in the coming days, you better believe the Instagram filters will be flying.
Final Four Guide: Best Breweries To Visit While You're In Minneapolis
Beer-lovers visiting Minneapolis for the Final Four won’t have to go far to find Minnesota’s most beloved beers. Walk in any direction out of U.S. Bank Stadium and you’ll probably find a bar or restaurant serving craft beers from the Twin Cities, the North Shore and other parts of “The Land of 10,000 Beers." But for hop heads seeking a more direct experience of the state’s brewing culture, there are a few places that need to be on your radar, because they’re well worth the Lyft ride.
Final Four Guide: 5 Restaurants To Try Near U.S. Bank Stadium
In Minneapolis for the Final Four and want to try the restaurants where Minneapolitans love to eat? Look no further. Below are some of the most beloved spots in the City of Lakes within walking distance, or a short Lyft ride, from U.S. Bank Stadium.
CBS Entertainment
Contest
Elite MD Skin Care Gift Basket Giveaway
Enter for your chance to win an exclusive skin care basket from Dr. Sonia and Elite MD valued at $500.
KPIX 5
Watch Now
PIX Now
On Air
Schedule:
10:00 AM
The Price Is Right
11:00 AM
The Young and the Restless
12:00 PM
KPIX 5 News at Noon with Kenny Choi and Michelle Griego
12:30 PM
The Bold and the Beautiful
1:00 PM
The Talk
View All Programs
Elite MD Skin Care Gift Basket Giveaway
Sponsored By