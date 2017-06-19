Fireworks in San Francisco (Photo: Fred Morales Jr.)

Bay Area Celebrates 4th of July Events & Fireworks

It’s the number one question every Fourth of July: Where will you watch the fireworks this year? Now is the time to find that perfect place to watch the sky light up — whether you find a spot in the park or on your roof — there are numerous fireworks shows in the Bay Area this holiday.

Below is CBS SF Bay Area’s list of Independence Day activities, including parades, concerts, barbecues, and official fireworks displays (over 100 events). These are organized alphabetically, by name of community for easy use – followed by date, time and location information. If you know of any we somehow missed, let us know!

No Fireworks

“Mayor’s 4th of July Parade”Wednesday, July 4. Parade at 10 a.m. is one of the longest Independence Day parades in the nation with over 170 floats and 2,500 participants.

Albany:

“A Green, Red, White & Blue Celebration”

Wednesday, July 4. Community celebration in Memorial Park with breakfast 12:00 to 4 p.m. No Fireworks

Get More Info

*Antioch: Fireworks!

4th of July Celebration

Wednesday, July 4th starting at 11am with a parade in Downtown Antioch + Family fun for everyone! Featuring live entertainment, a car show, Kids Zone w/ family games and a Firework Shows rated Best Firework Shows in Contra Costa!

Get more info

*American Canyon: Fireworks!

Wednesday, July 4. Join-in on a full day of family fun at their annual 4th of July Celebration. The day includes a parade, festival and of course our famous fireworks show! Get More Info

Aptos:

Wednesday, July 4. Enjoy a pancake breakfast starting from 7:00am to 10:00am. “World Shortest” Parade at 10:00am – 12:00pm, followed by post-parade party until 4 p.m. in Aptos Village Park. No Fireworks

Get More Info

Fireworks!

Tuesday, July 3rd: Freedom Festival & Torchlight Parade along 1st Street at 6:30 p.m. Get More Info And…

*Berkeley: Fireworks!

Tuesday, July 4. Celebration at Berkeley Marina from 12:00pm to 10:00pm with live entertainment, food, arts & crafts, kids playground and fireworks at 9:30 p.m. off the end of the Berkeley Pier.

Get More Info

*Bodega Bay: Fireworks!

Sunday, July 1. Fireworks over Bodega Bay starts at 9:30pm over the Bay, viewable from Westside Road.

Get More Info

Parade/em>

Wednesday, July 4. The 85th running of the Fourth of July Parade kicking off at 11 am on July 4, 2018. Get More Info The Napa County Fairgrounds culminates with a spectacular fireworks display at dusk

*Concord: Fireworks!

Wednesday, July 4. 7th Annual Stars & Stripes 5K Run & Walk – Enjoy this 3.1 mile run/walk at Todos Santos Plaza in Downtown Concord. Proceeds from this race benefit both the Family Justice Center of Concord and the Bay Area Crisis Nursery.

Get More Info

And…

Wednesday, July 4. Concord 4th of July – Celebrate Concord’s Annual 4th of July Festival & Fireworks with a kids carnival, food booths, vendor exhibits, and live entertainment on stage. Fireworks will end the day that will not disappoint. Located at Mt. Diablo High School in Concord. Gates open at 4:00 p.m. Get more info.

Corte Madera:

Wednesday, July 4. Parade starts at Redwood High School at 10:30 a.m. and ends at Corte Madera Town Center for a festival until 5:00 p.m. No Fireworks

Get More Info

Clayton:

Wednesda, July 4th. 4th of July – Clayton’s 2018u Fourth of July Parade begins at Center and Oak Streets at 10:00 a.m. on July 4. Kiddie Parade line up will be on Oak Street. – No FireworksGet More Info

*Cloverdale: Fireworks!

Tuesday, July 4. Fireworks at 9 p.m. at Cloverdale High School football field. Admission is free.

Get More Info

Cupertino: Fireworks!

Wednesday, July 4. Pancake Breakfast from 7:00am-11:00am, Children’s parade at 10:00am followed by music in Memorial Park until noon. Cupertino Fireworks Show can be seen at Sedgwick Elementary, Miller Avenue (between Bollinger & Disney) and Creekside Park.

Get More Info

No Fireworks

Wednesday, July 4. Kick off Independence Day at Danville’s 4th of July Parade. This festive, hometown event attracts local residents, family, friends, and flag-wavers from the Bay Area and beyond. Starting at 9:00am on Hartz Ave – San Ramon Valley Blvd from El Cerro & Sycamore Valley Rd.

El Cerrito:

Wednesday, July 4. Thousands are expected arrive at Cerrito Vista Park to celebrate at the City of El Cerrito/worldOne 4th of July Festival starting from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. with live entertainment on the Main Stage until 6:30 p.m. No Fireworks

Get More Info

Fairfield:

Wednesday, July 4. Parade along Texas Street to Union Street starting at 10:00 a.m. No Fireworks.

Get More Info.

*Foster City: Fireworks!

Wednesday, July 4. Enjoy a Pancake Breakfast and Parade starting at 9:00 a.m. followed by festivities at Leo Ryan Park including live music, carnival rides, and amazing food! Fireworks over the lagoon starts at 9:30 p.m.

Get More Info

Fremont:

“Fremont 4th of July Parade”

Wednesday, July 4. Parade starts at Stevenson & Paseo Padre Blvd. at 10:00 a.m. No Fireworks.

Get More Info.

No Fireworks

Wednesday, July 4. Pancake Breakfast at Mac Dutra Park starting at 8:00 a.m. and Parade on Main Street at Noon. BBQ lunch served after parade.

*Healdsburg: Fireworks!

Wednesday, July 4. Known as “The Best Fireworks Show north of the Golden Gate…” enjoy Fireworks at dark at Healdsburg High School football field. Put together by American Legion Veterans Non-profit Organization. Get More Info or check out their Facebook Page.

Hollister:

2017 Hollister Independence Rally (formerly the Hollister Freedom Rally)

Friday, July 6-July 8 – This 3-day weekend rally is best known as the epicenter of motorcycle enthusiasts with live entertainment, festival foods, charitable events + the finest motorcycles on display. No Fireworks

Facebook Page

Kenwood:

Wednesday, July 4th. Enjoy a Pancake Breakfast starting at 7:00 a.m. Kenwood Hometown Parade begins at 10:30am at Kenwood Plaza Park on Warm Springs Road with entertainment to follow. No Fireworks

Get More Info

*Livermore: Fireworks!

Wednesday, July 4. 4th of July Family Fun Fireworks Celebration – Party starting at 4:00pm in Downtown Livermore. Fireworks at 9:30pm

Get More Info

Los Gatos:

Wednesday, July 4th. Community celebration with food & music at Oak Meadow Park from 11:00am – 3:30pm No Fireworks

Get More Info

No Fireworks

Wednesday, July 4. Pancake Breakfast from 8:00am – 10:00am + Flag Raising Ceremony at 8:30 am & Parade in downtown at 10:00am.

Menlo Park:

Wednesday, July 4. Parade & Celebration starting at 11:45am at the Well Fargo parking lot on Santa Cruz Avenue and Chestnut Street. No Fireworks

Get More Info

*Moraga: Fireworks!

Wednesday, July 4. Daylong events at Moraga Commons Park include a dog parade, bike parade, old fashioned kids games, magic show, evening concert and fireworks at 9: 30pm

Get More Info

*Morgan Hill: Fireworks!

Wednesday, July 4. Morgan Freedom Fest! – Award-winning parade in downtown at 10:00am. + Car Cruise ‘n Show and Walk/Run events. Night time fireworks at at Outdoor Sports Center.

Get More Info

*Mountain View: Fireworks!

Wednesday, July 4. San Francisco Symphony performs at Shoreline Amphitheater at 8:00pm with a fireworks finale. Get More Info

*Napa Valley: Fireworks!

Wednesday, July 4.2018 Napa Fourth of July Festival & Fireworks

The town of Napa will kick off the holiday with a parade on 2nd and 3rd Streets. The party then moves to Veteran’s Park for some family entertainment, music and fireworks at about 9:30 p.m.



Independence Day on the Wine Train

Includes wine, dinner and a 3 1.5 hour journey thorugh the Napa Valley + view the Yountville Fireworks from the comfort of the Wine Train.

Get More Info: http://www.winetrain.com

Novato:

Wednesday, July 4. Parade at 10:00am through the city’s Old Town district features the largest assemblage of restored military vehicles in the Bay Area. No Fireworks

Get More Info/.

Oakland: Fireworks!

A’s Fireworks Nights at the Coliseum

Tuesday, July 3 – Sit in awe on the field as you watch Oakland A’s fireworks, following their against the San Diego Padres. Fans will be invited to sit on the outfield grass to enjoy the dazzling sky high show.

Get More Info: http://www.mlb.com



4th of July Block Party

This festive day will fill Jack London Square with entertainment, live music, a beer/cider garden, tasty backyard BBQ, local shopping and a kids zone. No Fireworks

Get More Info: http://www.jacklondonsquare.com

Orinda:

Wednesday, July 4. Parade at 10:00am. Followed by a festival at Orinda Community Park. No Fireworks.

Get More Info

No Fireworks

Wednesday, July 4. Community celebration at Frontierland Park filled with crafts, games, music and more from 11:00am to 4:00pm.

Palo Alto:

Wednesday, July 4. 37th Annual Chili Cook Off + Summer Festival at Mitchell Park from Noon to 5:00pm. No Fireworks.

Get More Info

*Petaluma: Fireworks!

Wednesday, July 4. Fourth of July Fireworks Festival – Located at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds, this festival features live entertainment, food & beer, bounce houses + starting at 6:00pm with fireworks after 9:30pm. Get More Info

*Pleasant Hill: Fireworks!

Wednesday, July 4. Celebration in Downtown and Pleasant Hill Park with parade, Firecracker 5K Fun Run, music, fun & games + fireworks display at College Park High School. Get More Info: phjuly4.com

Pleasanton

*Alameda County Fair:

Enjoy a special day filled with LIVE Music, Action Sports, LIVE Horse racing and great food. Fair hours run 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Get More Info: alamedacountyfair.com



July 4 Celebration

Enjoy the holiday with a performance from the Pleasanton Community Concert Band. Starting 12:00pm to 2:30pm at Lions Wayside Park, 4401 First Street in Pleasanton. No Fireworks.

Get More Info: pleasantonband.org

*Redwood City: Fireworks!

Wednesday, July 4. Parade and Festival and Fireworks! – Pancake Breakfast, Downtown Parade, 5K Run + Festival & Fireworks at the Port – Free all-day festival featuring a breakfast, parade, carnival, car show and concert. A fireworks show concludes the holiday at approximately 9:30pm. Get More Info

*Richmond: Fireworks!

Annual Third of July Celebration

Tuesday, July 3rd – Fireworks, food, and fun are what this event is all about. Celebrate with your fellow community members at Marina Bay Park from 5:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. to enjoy music and the youth play area (for a fee) until the night sky explodes with color with a 20 minute fireworks display at approximately 9:15 p.m. Get More Info: richmondstandard.com



4th of July Intramural Day!

Sports Games and More! From 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. for a day of sports, games, music, free food, and more! There will be sports games of baseball, basketball, soccer, and other sports! Some of the activities include: Disney Characters Meet and Greet Police Officers Classic Car Show, Live Music, Parade starting at 9:00 a.m., leaves from Fred Jackson Way & Chelsey St. in North Richmond End: 9:30 a.m., arrives at 1410 Kelsey Street, Shields-Reid Park.

Get More Info: http://www.ci.richmond.ca.us



Waterfront Family Festival, Concert & Fireworks

Celebrate with the Richmond community! Enjoy a night of food, live music, games and a great view of the Richmond Waterfront fireworks (starting at 9:15pm)!

Get More Info: http://www.ci.richmond.ca.us

*Rohnert Park: Fireworks!

Wednesday, July 4. 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular – Featuring Transcendence Theatre Company and the Santa Rosa Symphony. Performance at 7:30pm at Sonoma State’s Weill Hall and Lawn “followed by eye-popping pyrotechnics” at 9:15 pm. Get More Info

Ross:

Wednesday, July 4. Annual 4th of July Celebration – Parade at 11:00am followed by community picnic at Ross Common Park. Enjoy music, games and much more! No Fireworks. Get More Info

Fireworks!

Wednesday, July 4. CELEBRATION AT THE PIER – Waterfront festival at Pier 39 with live music until the fireworks show approximately at 9:30pm. Get More Info

San Jose:

Wednesday, July 4. Rose, White & Blue Parade, followed by entertainment and good things to eat, all at The Alameda in San Jose. No Fireworks. Get More Info



Independence Day Celebration: Fireworks!

*Wednesday, July 4. Celebrate America with the San Jose Giants and fireworks! Come to San Jose Municipal Stadium on the Fourth of July as the Giants go up against Rancho Cucamonga! Then hang out afterwards for Postgame Fireworks! Get More Info

And…

Rotary Fireworks: Fireworks!

*Wednesday, July 4th. Free, world-class fireworks return to Downtown San Jose! Join the Rotary Club of San Jose in celebrating Independence Day at Discovery Meadow. Fireworks begin at approximately 9:30pm. Get More Info

San Mateo:

Wednesday, July 4 10:00am-3:00pm. “You Are Only A Kid Twice” Begins at 10:00 am with a parade at Lexington Avenue in San Mateo. Then from 11am-2:00pm at the Highlands Recreation Center parking lot at 1851 Lexington, enjoy midway games, family games, shooting gallery, archery, three-legged race, potato sack race, water balloon toss, shaved ice & cotton candy and food booths! No Fireworks. Get More Info

*San Pablo: Fireworks!

Wednesday, July 4. Family Celebration and Fireworks Show – Live music and performances at El Portal Soccer Field starting at 5:00pm followed by fireworks at dusk. Get More Info

*San Rafael: Fireworks!

Wednesday, July 4. Marin County Fair 2018: Celebrate in spectacular style with performances by multi-platinum selling singer/songwriter Leann Rimes and local artist Matt Jaffe! Plus fireworks fill the sky over the lagoon at about 9:30 p.m. Get More Info

San Ramon:

Wednesday, July 4. Musical celebration with Michael Jackson Tribute band “Foreverland” at San Ramon Central Park Amphitheater from 5:00pm – 8:00pm. No Fireworks. Get More Info

*Santa Clara: Fireworks!

Wednesday, July 4. Live music, kids activities, food at Central Park starting at 12Noon to 5:00pm. Fireworks at 9:30pm.

Get More Info



Watch a spectacular fireworks display at California’s Great America. Get More Info

*Santa Rosa: Fireworks!

Red, White & BOOM!

Wednesday, July 4. Red, White, and Boom celebration at Sonoma County Fairgrounds. Enjoy food and live music from 3:30pm with a fireworks show at night. Get More Info

Saratoga:

Wednesday, July 4. Parade and music are part of a morning-long community celebration at Kevin Moran Park. No Fireworks

Get More Info

*Sausalito: Fireworks!

Wednesday, July 4. Parade starts at 10:00am through Downtown Sausalito followed by a festival in Dunphy Park. Fireworks display over Richardson Bay.

Get More Info

*Scotts Valley: Fireworks!

Wednesday, July 4. Celebrate the Fourth of July with a parade, flyover, fireworks, outrageous BBQ, two live bands, games, petting zoo & much more! The fireworks show in Scotts Valley is the only sanctioned fireworks show in Santa Cruz County. Get More Info

*Sebastopol: Fireworks!

Tuesday, July 3. Gates open at 5:30pm with fireworks at dusk at Analy High School Football field. Get More Info

Sonoma: Fireworks!

Wednesday, July 4. Named the eighth best 4th of July celebrations in the country. Sonoma’s 4th of July Celebration is a tradition that brings the community together in of all that makes Sonoma great and honors our great nations independence. Get More Info

*Suisun City: Fireworks!

Wednesday, July 4. 4th of July Celebration! Enjoy live entertainment and food starting at 11:00am in the Waterfront District and Fireworks display over the Waterfront at 9:15pm. Get More Info

*Vacaville: Fireworks!

Wednesday, July 4. Bring the family to historic Downtown Vacaville for an old fashioned 4th of July. Andrews Park opens at 6:30pm with Fireworks at dusk. Get More Info

*Vallejo: Fireworks!

“Star Spangled Celebration”

The 165th Annual Vallejo 4th of July Parade at 10:00am begins at Broadway and Tennessee and through Downtown Vallejo. No Fireworks

Get More Info: vallejojuly4.com



Six Flags Discovery Kingdom’ July 4th Fest

Six Flags is the premiere destination to celebrate our country, enjoy the summer, and share great times with friends. Independence Day is more than just a holiday, it’s the ultimate American tradition. It has everything you need for a star-spangled visit: exclusive ride times, fireworks at dusk, festive foods, and more! “Get More Info: http://www.sixflags.com

*Windsor: Fireworks!

Tuesday, July 3. Celebration at Keiser Park. Starting at 4:00pm and fireworks at dusk. Get More Info

*Yountville: Fireworks!

Wednesday, July 4. Festival at the Veterans Home from Noon to 9:00pm with live music and food. Fireworks at dusk.

Get More Info