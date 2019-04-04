Menu
Sports
Latest
49ers
A's
Stanford
Earthquakes
Giants
Raiders
Sharks
Warriors
ODDS
Best of
Best Of
Travel
Video
KPIX 5 Livestream
More
Travel
Contest & Promotions
CBS Entertainment
News
All News
San Francisco News
Local
Consumer
Tech
Business
LGBT
Environment
Politics
Entertainment
Education
Autos
HealthWatch
Latest Headlines
Friends Remember South Bay Teen Killed By DUI Suspect In Hwy 17 Crash
Armando Canales was a popular junior at Washington High in Fremont before he was killed by a DUI suspect on Hwy 17. His friends came together to deliver flowers to his mother on Mother's Day.
Whistleblowers Claim Bay Area Air Quality Management District Improperly Disposed Of Records
The agency in charge of protecting the air in the Bay Area has long been criticized by local activists for protecting polluters instead. Now, two former employees say they believe they have new evidence to support that accusation.
Photos
Photos: Heartland Rock Hero John Mellencamp Headlines Paramount
Midwestern rock songwriting great John Mellencamp came to the Bay Area Thursday night, playing a hit-filled set at the Paramount Theatre in Oakland.
KPIX5 Live
Watch KPIX 5 News Live
Weather
Weather Links
Interactive Radar
Weather Maps
Weather App
Weather Videos
Weather Videos
Sports
All Sports
Latest
49ers
A's
Stanford
Earthquakes
Giants
Raiders
Sharks
Warriors
ODDS
Golden State Warriors
Curry Bros Meet, Lillard Comes Home; Warriors To Face Blazers In WCF
Lillard returns to Oakland and the Curry brothers are the first brothers to meet in a conference finals--Warriors vs. Blazers in the WCF begins Tuesday.
Curry, Warriors Ignite in 4th Quarter, Beat Rockets 118-113 to Close Out Series
Stephen Curry scored all 33 of his points in the second half and the Golden State Warriors overcame Kevin Durant's absence to finish off Houston in six games, beating the Rockets 118-113 on Friday night.
Oakland Raiders
Former Cheerleader Lacy Fields On NFL Lawsuit: 'Roger Goodell, You're Part Of This Just As Much As The Raiders'
The former Oakland Raiders & Golden State Warriors cheerleader shares her experiences in the NFL & NBA.
Rebuilding Oakland Raiders Make Surprising Top Pick
Mike Mayock pulled off a bit of a shocker with his first pick as an NFL general manager that even surprised the player he selected.
Best Of
Latest Headlines
SF Eats: The Brick Yard Shutters In Cow Hollow, Free Mother's Day Sandwiches
In this edition: a Cow Hollow sports bar shuts down, moms get free sandwiches at Ike's, and Ocean Beach gets a new breakfast option.
SF Weekend: Mother's Day Mercantile, SF Rose Show, Dog-Friendly 'Pup Crawl'
4 Top Spots For Cupcakes In Oakland
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top cupcake sources in Oakland, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.
Two New Restaurants To Check In Oakland's Uptown Neighborhood
Here's two new restaurants to check out in Oakland's Uptown neighborhood.
Five Top Places To Eat In San Francisco's Sunnywide Neighborhood
Spending time in Sunnyside? Get to know this undersung San Francisco neighborhood by visiting its most popular local eateries, from a homey brunch café to a neighborhood Thai joint.
Explore 3 New San Francisco Financial District Eateries
From a traditional American sports bar addition to one of San Francisco's oldest restaurants to a second location for a veteran delicatessen, read on to see the most recent arrivals to this area of the city.
Video
KPIX 5 Livestream
News Videos
Politics Videos
Sports Videos
Weather Videos
More
Station Info
KPIX 5
Advertise
Travel
Big Sur Social Media Campaign Shames Selfie-Obsessed Tourists
Big Sur's world-famous coastline has been a tourist attraction for decades but a new Instagram page is shaming visitors for endangering lives in pursuit of the perfect selfie.
Final Four Guide: Top 10 Most Instagram-Worthy Spots In Downtown Minneapolis
With thousands of Final Four fans heading to downtown Minneapolis in the coming days, you better believe the Instagram filters will be flying.
Final Four Guide: Best Breweries To Visit While You're In Minneapolis
Beer-lovers visiting Minneapolis for the Final Four won’t have to go far to find Minnesota’s most beloved beers. Walk in any direction out of U.S. Bank Stadium and you’ll probably find a bar or restaurant serving craft beers from the Twin Cities, the North Shore and other parts of “The Land of 10,000 Beers." But for hop heads seeking a more direct experience of the state’s brewing culture, there are a few places that need to be on your radar, because they’re well worth the Lyft ride.
More
CBS Entertainment
Contest
Fly EVA Air To Taipei Contest
May is Asian Pacific American (APA) Heritage Month. To recognize this special month, KPIX 5, Taiwan Tourism Bureau, and EVA Air have partnered to offer an exclusive giveaway of two premium economy round-trip tickets on EVA Air to visit Taiwan, the Heart of Asia!
KPIX 5
On Air
On Air
Schedule:
12:30 AM
Madam Secretary
01:30 AM
Madam Secretary
02:30 AM
Paid Program
03:00 AM
CBS Overnight News
04:00 AM
CBS Morning News
View All Programs
Fly EVA Air To Taipei Contest
Sponsored By