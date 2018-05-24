From Modern Italian To Mexican Brunch: Trends In San Francisco's Food SceneFood trends come and go. So how can you tell which tastes are trending right now? In San Francisco, two of fall's most successful new restaurants are on our radar, along with two well-established veterans.

Geary Street's Amsterdam Cafe Is Reborn Geary Street’s Amsterdam Cafe has opened its doors for the first time in nearly three years, albeit at a new location directly across the street from its old digs.

Bluestone Lane Brings Aussie-Style Coffee, Toast To Financial DistrictLooking for a new spot to grab your morning coffee and breakfast in the Financial District? You're in luck: Bluestone Lane has arrived at 225 Bush St. — the former location of Coffee Cultures.

SoMa Snags A New Sandwich Spot: Banh Mi KingA new Vietnamese spot specializing in sandwiches has opened its doors in SoMa.

Dim Sum, Street Snacks, Chinese Fare In San Francisco

What's Heating Up San Francisco's Food Scene This MonthFood trends come and go. So how can you tell which tastes are trending right now?