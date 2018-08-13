KPIX At 70 On Twitter

Menu
2 Teens Killed In Walnut Creek Suspected DUI Crash Identified
Two Antioch residents killed in a suspected DUI crash off of state Highway 24 in Walnut Creek early Sunday morning have been identified by the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office.
Accused Golden State Killer Charged With 1975 Visalia Slaying
The alleged Golden State Killer was charged Monday with what investigators believe was his very first murder during a crime spree as the Vasalia Ransacker.
Photos: Outside Lands Wraps Up On A Foggy Sunday
Janet Jackson, Portugal. The Man and Janelle Monae were among the highlights on the foggy and chilly closing day of Outside Lands 2018.
Warriors' Curry Pays Special Tribute To Nia Wilson At Showcase Game
Warriors all-star Stephen Curry paid a special tribute Tuesday night in San Francisco to the young Oakland woman who was stabbed to death on a BART platform.
Warriors’ Durant, US Women’s Hockey Team Win Sports Humanitarian Awards
Kevin Durant of the Golden State Warriors and the U.S. women's hockey team have been honored at the Sports Humanitarian Awards.
Raiders Beat Lions 16-10 in Gruden's Return to Sideline
Coach Jon Gruden was a winner in his return to the sideline for Oakland when the Raiders got a touchdown pass from Connor Cook in a 16-10 victory over the Detroit Lions on Friday night.
Marshawn Lynch Continues To Sit During National Anthem
As he has for several seasons, Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch sat Friday night during the national anthem.
Revisiting Anthony Bourdain's Haight Street Destinations
Millions mourned the death of celebrity chef, author and documentarian Anthony Bourdain, but for employees at some Haight Street establishments, the news hit particularly hard
From Burgers To Brunch -- Lower Nob Hill's 4 Newest Eateries
Ready to hit up the freshest new food and drink spots in Lower Nob Hill? From an organic Mexican restaurant to a new Mediterranean eatery inside a grocery store, read on for the newest spots to debut in the neighborhood.
A Peek Inside San Francisco's Most Expensive Rentals
When it comes to housing, San Francisco is one of the world's most expensive cities. Here's a look inside the most expensive rentals on the market.
What Will $2,000 Rent You In Oakland, Right Now?
According to rental site Zumper, the median cost of a one-bedroom apartment in Oakland is now $2,100/month. Here's examples of what you can get at that price.
What Does $2,700 Rent You In San Francisco, Today?
Curious about just how far a housing dollar travels in San Francisco? We rounded up the latest rental listings to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a place in San Francisco on a budget of $2,700/month.
Bay Area Rentals: Inside Hayes Valley's Least Expensive Apartments
Hayes Valley is a "walker's paradise," a "biker's paradise," and has excellent transit, according to Walk Score's rating system.
Inflatable Art Floats Into San Francisco’s Exploratorium
“Inflatable: Expanding Works of Art” features five massive pieces that all incorporate air and will be on display at the Exploratorium through Sept. 3.
Best Beach Vacations On The Atlantic
A look at five of the best beach vacations with widest range of things to do and places to stay along the Atlantic Coast.
Treat Mom To A B&B Fit For A Queen
Treat your mother to a B&B fit for a queen this Mother's Day.
Explore America's Castles
These are five of the finest castles in America to explore for that next big vacation.
