San Jose Police Union, City Leaders Denounce Officers' Racist Facebook GroupSeveral active and retired San Jose police officers participated in a closed Facebook group where racist comments and posts were made. Betty Yu reports. (6-26-20)
Santa Clara County to Enter Next Phase of Reopening as San Francisco Hits the BrakesSanta Clara County residents learned Friday that the community was poised to enter the next reopening phase by the end of next week. Maria Medina reports. (6-26-20)
Family Demands Justice for Black Man Shot Dead by Police at San Leandro WalmartSteven Taylor was shot and killed by police two months ago at a San Leandro Walmart and his family says his death was murder and they're demanding that charges be filed against the officers involved. Andrea Nakano reports. (6-26-20)
PIX NowHere's the latest from the KPIX newsroom. (6-26-20)
Troubling COVID-19 Surge Prompts Pause in San Francisco ReopeningWith COVID-19 cases rising again San Francisco is backtracking on its reopening plans. Andria Borba reports. (6-26-20)
Researchers Turn to 'Pool Testing' to Track Coronavirus OutbreaksWith the surge in coronavirus cases in 16 states including California, there's talk of a change in strategy. The hope: to regain the upper hand on this virus that's wreaking so much havoc. Elizabeth Cook reports. (6-26-20)
Push to Rename Oakland Streets Met With Mixed ReactionsSome residents in Oakland are calling for the renaming of Washington, Jefferson and other streets named after historical figures in the wake of recent BLM protests. Others say it's a pointless distraction. Da Lin reports. (6-26-20)
San Jose Police Recruits Graduate to Unsettled FutureThis year San Jose police academy training was extended by two months due to the coronavirus and these recruits are entering the force amid massive civil unrest and police reform. Devin Fehely reports. (6-26-20)