Robert Mueller Delivers Opening Statement To House Judiciary CommitteeSpecial Counsel Robert Mueller delivers his opening statement to the House Judiciary Committee in a highly-anticipated hearing on the Russia investigation. (7/24/19)
California DMV Offices Closing For Half-Day In Effort To Improve Customer ServiceFacing long lines and issues over customer service, the California Department of Motor Vehicles is closing all their offices for a half-day on Wednesday to train thousands of employees. Da Lin reports. (7/24/19)
Wednesday Morning Weather Forecast With Darren PeckThe warming trend continues Wednesday, particularly inland, where highs will reach the mid 90s in the warmest locations. Temperatures will cool slightly on Thursday, before inland temperatures reach the 100s this weekend. Darren Peck has the forecast. (7/24/19)
PIX Now7/24/19
PIX Now7/24/19
Pix SportsPix Sports Late 7-23-19
Unique, Diverse Restaurants Opening Around Chase Center Attracting New Life To Mission BayA host of new restaurants will add to the growing Mission Bay neighborhood after the Golden State Warriors move to the Chase Center this fall. Betty Yu reports. (7-23-2019)
Justice Department Launches Antitrust Probe Of Big Tech CompaniesThe U.S. Department of Justice is launching a sweeping antitrust investigation into big tech companies, including Amazon, Google, Facebook and Apple. Maria Medina reports. (7-23-2019)