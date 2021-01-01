COVID Vaccinations:
California’s 3 Tiers Of Vaccination Eligibility
COVID & Sports: February Pebble Beach Tourney For Pros Only Due To Spike In Cases
The only stars at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am this year will be the players.
COVID Vaccines: Rollout Seeing Mixed Results Around Bay Area
How's the COVID-19 vaccine rollout going? Well, that depends on where you live.
Photos
Photos: Dismantling Of Cliff House Sign Marks End Of An Era
Patrons of San Francisco's iconic Cliff House restaurant gathered outside the beloved eatery to bid a fond farewell as the restaurant's sign was taken down.
Station Info
Anchors
Len Kiese
Anne Makovec
Veronica De La Cruz
Michelle Griego
Elizabeth Cook
Allen Martin
Ken Bastida
Juliette Goodrich
Management
News Director: Mark Neerman
Reporters
Gianna Franco
Anne Makovec
Katie Nielsen
Mary Lee
Susie Steimle
Kenny Choi
John Ramos
Wilson Walker
Emily Turner
Maria Medina
Devin Fehely
Betty Yu
Andria Borba
Don Ford
Da Lin
Elizabeth Cook
Kiet Do
Joe Vazquez
Len Ramirez
Sharon Chin
Allen Martin
Juliette Goodrich
Sports
Andrea Nakano
Vern Glenn
Dennis O'Donnell
Traffic
Gianna Franco
Weather
Paul Heggen
Darren Peck
Mary Lee
Brian Hackney