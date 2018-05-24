UC Davis Receives Backlash For Resuming Class Despite Poor Air QualityThe University of California, Davis announced Tuesday evening that it will resume classes despite severely poor air quality engulfing the area as a result of the Camp Fire in Butte County.

Pulmonologist Advises South Bay Workers To Stay Inside, Avoid SmokeThe poor air quality in San Jose and the South Bay, a lingering result of the Camp Fire in Butte County, has prompted air quality experts to advise residents to avoid outdoor exercise and work.

Poor Air Quality Closes Sonoma County, Santa Rosa Schools Tuesday As heavy smoke from the Camp Fire in Butte County continues to choke Bay Area skies, a Winter Spare the Air Alert has been extended through Friday.

NFL Monitoring Bay Area Air Quality Prior To 49ers-Giants Monday Night GameNFL officials were monitoring the blanket of smoke covering the Bay Area, making sure the polluted skies do not degraded to a level that would force the league to cancel Monday night's New York Giants-San Francisco 49ers game.

Camp Fire Sends Blanket Of Unhealthy Smoke Over Bay Area Weekend EventsThe Bay Area is under a Spare the Air alert that likely won't be lifted for days due to the Camp Fire. This weekend's outdoor events had to make the best of it.

Bay Area Residents Advised to Stay Indoors as Air Quality WorsensThe San Francisco Department of Emergency Services is advising residents to reduce outdoor exposure by closing windows and doors as Bay Area air quality continues to deteriorate because of smoke from the Butte County wildfire.

Napa Valley Harvest Half Marathon Canceled Due to Smoke from Camp FireSunday's Napa Valley Harvest half marathon, 5K and 10K races have been canceled because of the poor air quality resulting from the smoke from the Butte County wildfires.

Schools Closed, NCS Football Playoffs Postponed Due To Poor Air QualityAcross the Bay Area, residents took precautions as the raging Camp Fire's massive smoke plume engulfed the region with a layer of unhealthy air, forcing some North Bay Schools to close and several scheduled NCS playoff games to be postponed.