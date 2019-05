Carnaval San Francisco Promises To Be A Fantastic Family AffairCarnaval San Francisco is not just a cultural extravaganza, it's also a fantastic family event. Joe Vazquez tell us some participants span generations, and that even includes his own children.

Plan Scrapped For Controversial Vallejo Cement FactoryThe five-year battle on a controversial cement plant in Vallejo is over. Da Lin reports that Vallejo Marine Terminal will no longer seek permission to build a cement plant at the old General Mills site in South Vallejo.

PIX Now5/25/19

SF Police Union Calls For Chief To Resign After He Issues Apology For Raid On Journalist's HomeSan Francisco's police union wants the chief to step down after he apologized and said a raid on a journalist's home may have been illegal. Betty Yu tells us more about calls for Chief William Scott to resign.

Berkeley Woman Climbs Mt. Everest During Deadly Week On SummitAfter a tragic week on Mount Everest, a Berkeley mountain climber who set her sights on reaching the top has arrived home, safe and sound. Katie Nielsen says climber Roxanne Vogel says she knows why the world's highest peak has been so deadly.

WARRIORS: Kevin Durant on his injury, social media and outside talk that team is better without himKevin Durant on his injury, social media and outside talk that team is better without him

PIX NowHere's the latest from the KPIX newsroom. (5-25-19)

KPIX Saturday Morning News WrapA 15-minute roundup of local and national headlines plus a glance at the forecast with Devin Fehely, Melissa Caen and Darren Peck. (5-25-19)

Saturday Morning Pinpoint ForecastSaturday by the bay: partly cloudy in the morning, highs in the upper 50s to the mid 60s. West winds: 10 to 20 mph. Saturday night: mostly cloudy and breezy. (5-25-19)

PIX SPORTSPix Sports Late (KPIX)

PIX NowHere's the latest from the KPIX newsroom. (5-24-19)

S.F. Police Chief Apologizes for Raid on Freelance Journalist’s HomeSan Francisco's police chief apologized for raiding a freelance journalist's home and office to find out who leaked a police report into the unexpected death of the city's former public defender, Jeff Adachi. Betty Yu reports. (5-24-19)

Bottlerock Festival Gets Rocking Fueled by Wine and SelfiesFriday was the first night of Bottlerock which has placed Napa on the map of not-to-be-missed music festivals nationwide. Katie Nielsen reports. (5-24-19)

Palo Alto High Newspaper Breaks Tradition to Ease Students' Success StressA group of Palo Alto High students broke a decades-old tradition that they hope will also break their school's high-stress culture. Maria Medina reports. (5-24-19)

Security Expert Says Businesses Should Search Their Restrooms for Hidden CamerasHow would you feel if you walked into a public restroom and found a hidden camera? Bay Area police have dealt with at least three recent cases. Andrea Nakano reports. (5-24-19)

Carnaval Weekend Kicks Off at S.F. City HallLa Cumbiamba Colombiana performed at City Hall Friday, marking the beginning of Carnaval weekend in San Francisco. (5-24-19)

LGBT Advocates Vow to Fight Trump's Proposed Transgender ACA RollbacksLGBT advocates are vowing to fight the Trump Administration proposal to roll back protections for transgender people in the Affordable Care Act. Devin Fehely reports. (5-24-19)

Santa Rosa Endurance Athlete Andre KajlichVern Glenn talks with endurance athlete Andre Kajlich who battled back from a horrendous accident 15 years ago and whose career in sports has been climbing ever since. (5-24-19)

Residents Lose Fight to Keep Large Redwood Tree in MartinezA beloved redwood tree in Martinez had to be cut down because of its proximity to power lines but neighbors did not want to let it go without a fight. Don Ford reports. (5-24-19)

Fresno Challenges Gilroy for Garlic Capital TitleA good-natured battle is brewing between Gilroy and Fresno over which California city deserves the title "Garlic Capital." Len Ramirez reports. (5-24-19)

