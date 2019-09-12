Help us tell your survival stories in one of the nation's toughest housing areas
Welcome To Project Home: Help us tell your survival stories in one of the nation's toughest housing areas
Message In A Bottle Helps Save Family Stranded In Big SurDetails have emerged about an incredible rescue at Big Sur over the summer which involved a stranded family who used a message in a bottle to send for help. (9/12/19)
Thursday Morning Weather Forecast With Mary LeeExpect hot temperatures in much of the Bay Area on Wednesday, with San Francisco reaching the 80s and inland areas well into the 90s. A Spare the Air alert has been declared and temperatures could be even hotter on Friday. Mary Lee has the forecast. (9/12/19)
Santa Cruz Officials Pass Curfew To Remove Homeless Tents On Main Beach OvernightSanta Cruz city council members found a way around the law to remove the tents on a homeless encampment on Main Beach near the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk -- at least overnight. Maria Medina reports. (9-11-2019)
San Francisco's Central Subway System Delayed Again For At Least 2 YearsSan Francisco’s problem-plagued, $1.6 Billion central subway system will now be substantially delayed for at least two years, an SFMTA spokesperson said Wednesday. Joe Vazquez reports. (9-11-2019)
Richmond Is The Latest Bay Area City To Ban Sales Of E-CigarettesThe Richmond City Council unanimously approved the citywide ban on e-cigarettes on Tuesday evening. Christin Ayers reports. (9-11-2019)
Former NFL Player Shot Dead While Visiting Grandmother In Richmond, Family SaysA former NFL player was shot and killed at a home on Fascination Circle in Richmond on Wednesday evening, according to the man's family. (9-11-2019)
Gig Economy Rights Bill Passes In State LegislatureTeam coverage of possible impacts from gig-worker bill headed to Gov. Newsom's desk for signing (9-11-2019)
Diverted Muni Buses Helped Chase Center Event Traffic At Expense Of ResidentsDual events at the Chase Center and Oracle Arena caused concern for traffic gridlocks in the area, but they went smoothly earlier this week. But Andria Borba reports that it was at the expense of nearby residents. (9-11-2019)
Rolling Stones Complain About Restrictions At Levi's Stadium In LetterLen Ramirez reports on Rolling Stones' camp blasting Levi's Stadium over difficulties with restrictions (9-11-2019)
Fremont Moving Forward To Build Newly Approved Navigation CenterAfter hours of public comments Tuesday evening, the Fremont City Council approved the building of its first homeless navigation center behind city hall. While the vision has been approved, the city now works to get it up and running. Juliette Goodrich reports. (9-11-2019)
9/11 Memorials, Ceremonies Waning On 18th AnniversaryThe 9/11 attacks happened 18 years ago. But John Ramos reports that some things are beginning to change; some are questioning if we are starting to forget. (9-11-2019)
Thieves Disguised At Technicians Steal ATM From San Jose Children's MuseumVeronica De La Cruz reports on theft of ATM from Children's Discovery Museum in San Jose (9-11-2019)
Concord Woman Pleads Case For Deferring Deportation To Receive TreatmentBofta Yimam reports on Guatemalan woman receiving treatment in Bay Area testifying at congressional hearing on deportation (9-11-2019)
Santa Rosa Woman Warns Dog Owners After Her Pet Likely Killed By Toxic AlgaeEmily Turner reports on dog getting fatally ill from pond at Santa Rosa park likely because of algae toxins (9-11-2019)
Wednesday Evening Weather Forecast With Paul DeannoFriday will be the hottest day inland, with temps ranging from 96 degrees to upwards of 100 degrees. But by Monday, we may even see a little rainfall and a cool down. (9-11-2019)
Bay Area Leaders Praise President's Announced Ban Of Flavored E-CigarettesKiet Do reports on local health officials supporting Trump announcement of flavored e-cig ban (9-11-2019)
Bay Fair BART Station Reopens After Person Struck By TrainKen Bastida reports on Bay Fair BART station reopening after person hit by train (9-11-2019)
