Covered California Executive Director, Peter V. Lee, on the upcoming deadline for Californians to sign up for health insurance, and the financial assistance available. Interview with Michelle Griego and Anne Makovec. (1/14/20)
Health Insurance Deadline For Californians Loom
Sponsored By
Program: KPIX 5 News Mid-dayCategories: Health & Fitness, News, KPIXTV
Latest Videos
Fence Erected Around Oakland Home After 'Moms 4 Housing' Activists EvictedJackie Ward reports on early morning eviction of 'Moms 4 Housing' activists from Oakland home and subsequent arrests (1-14-2020)
Health Insurance Deadline For Californians LoomCovered California Executive Director, Peter V. Lee, on the upcoming deadline for Californians to sign up for health insurance, and the financial assistance available. Interview with Michelle Griego and Anne Makovec. (1/14/20)
TECH TALK: CNET's Shara Tibken On new virtual chatbot named 'Neon'CNET's Shara Tibken On new virtual human-like chatbot named 'Neon'
Moms 4 Housing Evictions: Alameda County Sheriff's Office press conferenceAlameda County Sheriff's Sgt. Ray Kelly speaks to reporters following the eviction of homeless mothers from a vacant Oakland home Tuesday. (1/14/20)
Tuesday Morning Weather Forecast With Mary LeeExpect partly cloudy and cool conditions Tuesday, with highs in the 50s. Mary Lee has the forecast. On Wednesday, expect clouds to develop with rain returning late Wednesday into early Thursday. Mary Lee has the forecast. (1/14/20)
'Moms 4 Housing' Evicted From Oakland HomeA group of Oakland mothers that ave been dubbed "Moms 4 Housing" were removed from the vacant home they had been living in by Alameda County sheriff's deputies early Tuesday. Jackie Ward reports. (1/14/20)
Oakland Moms EvictedOakland Moms Evicted
PIX Now1/14/20
PIX NOW1/14/2020
PIX NOW1/14/2020
PIX Now1/13/20 11pm
Oakland Launches Homelessness AuditAn audit of homelessness services looks to determine just how many encampments there are and if clearing them is the best use of public money. Susie Steimle reports. (1-13-2020)
Petaluma Town Hall Held To Discuss Man Choked To Death By Sonoma Co. DeputySeveral dozen community members gathered here at a county building in Petaluma to discuss the choking death of a Sonoma County man at the hands of a sheriff deputy. Joe Vazquez reports. (1-13-2020)
Child Finds Loaded Gun, Badge Left By South Bay Sheriff's Deputy In Lake Tahoe AirbnbA nine-year-old child apparently found a loaded gun and badge left behind by a Santa Clara County Sheriff's deputy at an Airbnb rental in South Lake Tahoe. (1-13-2020)
Man Shot Dead In Hayward; City's 2nd Homicide In As Many DaysViolence has spilled into 2020 as Hayward sees two murders in two days, right after the city experienced two murders within hours in December. Andrea Nakano reports. (1-13-2020)
Pix SportsPix Sports 1-13-20
VIDEO: Good Samaritans Rescue Suspected Drunk Driver Who Crashed Into Pittsburg CanalA suspected drunk driver was pulled from freezing water after crashing her vehicle into a canal and overturning it in Pittsburg, police said Monday. Betty Yu reports. (1-13-2020)
San Jose Charter School Fights For Survival After Board Denies RenewalA leading San Jose charter school that's twice been awarded one of the state's highest academic honors is fighting for its future and very survival this week before the Santa Clara County Board of Education. Devin Fehely reports. (1/13/20)
Protesters Greet Secretary Of State Pompeo At San Francisco Speaking EngagementAndria Borba reports on Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visiting Bay Area for several appearances (1-13-2020)
PIX Now1/13/20 6pm
Eyewitness Leads Police To Palo Alto Macy's Robbery SuspectsA witness notified police after a scuffle with 4 suspected shoplifters at Macy's in the Stanford Shopping Center.
Protesters Come Out In Support Of Moms Squatting Home In OaklandA group of mothers in Oakland have been given 5 days to leave a house they've been living in illegally. Juliette Goodrich tells us the group 'Moms 4 Housing' has rallied a lot of community support.
BART Begins Increased Police Patrols On Trains, At StationsBART is ramping up security to five riders greater peace of mind, and they're doing that by increasing the police presence on trains and inside the stations. John Ramos reports. (1-13-2020)
Monday Evening Weather Forecast with Brian Hackney(1/13/20)