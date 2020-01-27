Fans Enjoy Atmosphere At Super Bowl Experience In MiamiMiami is loaded with fans ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl matchup. Dennis O'Donnell reports. (1-27-2020)

49ers Coach Making Super Bowl HistoryKPIX's Vern Glenn gets a chance to talk to 49ers offensive assistant coach, Katie Sowers. She will become the first female and openly gay person to be calling the shots during football's biggest game.

Bay Area Holocaust Survivors Mark 75 Years Since Liberation Of AuschwitzThroughout the Bay Area and around the world, Holocaust survivors and their families and communities on Monday marked the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz - the largest of the Nazi concentration camps - toward the end of World War II. Devin Fehely reports. (1/27/20)

Father Arrested In Decades-Old Killings Of 5 Of His Infant ChildrenA California father about to be freed from prison has been taken into custody in connection with the decades-old killings of five of his infant children in a case a sheriff said has haunted his agency for years. (1/27/20)

Officials Unveil Plan For Affordable Housing For San Jose State StudentsLen Ramirez reports on activist-driven plan for housing and assistance for homeless San Jose State Students (1-27-2020)

SF Supervisors Ask Corporate Landlord Veritas To Delay Selling 76 BuildingsSan Francisco supervisors are calling on the city's largest corporate landlord, Veritas Investments, to hit pause on selling dozens of buildings. Susie Steimle reports. (1-27-2020)

SF Officials Try To Quell Wuhan Coronavirus MisconceptionsAndria Borba reports on preparations by San Francisco health officials to deal with Wuhan coronavirus (1-27-2020)

Monday Evening Weather Forecast With Brian HackneyShowers arrive on Tuesday, but for the rest of the week it's mostly sunny. There is also potential, for the first time since around November, for temps to hit the 70s inland. (1-27-2020)

NTSB Focusing On Weather And Fog In Kobe Bryant Chopper Crash InvestigationDanya Bacchus reports on continuing investigation into the cause of the fatal helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant (1-27-2020)

WINE TRAVEL: Wine Enthusiast's Susan Kostrzewa On Best Wine Travel Destinations In 2020Wine Enthusiast's Susan Kostrzewa On Best Wine Travel Destinations In 2020

SAN JOSE STATE HOUSING CRISIS: Officials reached agreement that will turn an old state building near campus into student housingSan Jose State University and the State of California have reached a landmark agreement that will turn an old state building near campus into student housing

Democrats Call For John Bolton To Testify About Claim President Told Him He Wanted To Freeze Aid To UkraineSkyler Henry reports on new calls for testimony in Senate impeachment trial after new John Bolton revelation (1-27-2020)

Investigation Into Fatal Helicopter That Killed Kobe Bryant, Daughter And 7 Others ContinuesDanya Bacchus reports on growing tributes to Kobe Bryant in Southern California in the wake of the fatal helicopter crash (1-27-2020)

SUPER BOWL: 49ers veteran Joe Staley talks about how special it is to reach the Super Bowl again49ers veteran Joe Staley talks about how special it is to reach the Super Bowl again

MEDICAL MONDAY: Stanford Dr. Elias Aboujaoude on social media addictionStanford Dr. Elias Aboujaoude on social media addiction

KPIX 5 IN MIAMI: Players and fans gathering in Miami for Super Bowl LIV mourn the death of sports great Kobe BryantPlayers and fans gathering in Miami for Super Bowl LIV mourn the death of sports great Kobe Bryant

Monday Morning Weather Forecast With Mary LeeAfter some morning patchy fog, expect mostly sunny and mild conditions Monday. On Tuesday a minor weather system will bring showers to the area, but conditions will be dry and warm for the rest of the week. Mary Lee has the forecast. (1/27/20)

KPIX 5's Betty Yu At The Grammys; Los Angeles Mourns Death Of Kobe BryantKPIX 5's Betty Yu talks with mourning Kobe Bryant fans outside the Staples Center

BETTY YU AT GRAMMYS: Music Industry Greats Mourn The Death Of NBA Great Kobe BryantMusic Industry Greats Mourn The Death Of NBA Great Kobe Bryant

