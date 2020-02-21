PIX NOW2-24-2020

Chase Center, Warriors Celebrate Millionth Guest Since Arena's OpeningThe Golden State Warriors and Chase Center welcomed the arena's millionth guest at Sunday evening's game against the Pelicans. Betty Yu reports. (2-23-2020)

Palo Alto Couple Rescued From Wilderness 'Forever Grateful' For SearchersFamily members say the Palo Alto couple spent another day at Marin General Hospital on Sunday recovering from injuries as well as hypothermia after spending eight days in the wilderness. Joe Vazquez reports. (2-23-2020)

2-Year-Old Boy Killed By Uncle In Fairfield Hit-And-Run; Police Suspect Alcohol InvolvedA 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter in a collision that killed his two-year-old nephew in Fairfield Sunday afternoon, police said. CBS Sacramento's Rick Boone reports. (2-23-2020)

'All-Out Effort': Bay Area Navy Veteran Recalls Vicious Iwo Jima Battle On 75th AnniversaryOn the 75th anniversary of the bloody battle of Iwo Jima, two Bay Area men spoke about what it was like for those who were there and what it meant to those who followed them into military service. John Ramos reports. (2-23-2020)

Sunday Evening Weather Forecast With Darren PeckWe seem to be warming up this week, with temps reaching the high 70s, but by next week it seems like a cool down awaits. (2-23-2020)

San Francisco Police Make No Arrests As Wild Sideshows Sweep Across CityAt least four sideshows erupted on San Francisco streets early Sunday morning, drawing dozens of cheering, cellphone recording onlookers and screeching cars to locations spread across the city. Devin Fehely reports. (2-23-2020)

Neighbors Planning Welcome Home Party For Rescued Palo Alto HikersA Palo Alto couple is returning home after being rescued in an exhaustive search in the Marin wilderness. Their neighbors are welcoming them back home with a heartwarming party. Kiet Do reports. (2-23-2020)

Raw Video: Sideshow on Geary Blvd in San FranciscoSideshow activity at Geary Blvd and 30th Ave in San Francisco. (2-23-20)

Raw Video: Sideshow in San Francisco - Market Street at ClaytonOne of several wild sideshows that erupted in San Francisco overnight. (2-23-20)

Raw Video: Sideshow in SF Mission DistrictSideshow activity on Dolores St. in the Mission District of San Francisco. (2-23-20)

PIX NowHere's the latest from the KPIX newsroom. (2-23-20)

KPIX Sunday Morning News WrapA seven-minute roundup of news plus a glance at the weather forecast with Devin Fehely and Darren Peck. (2-23-20)

Sunday Morning Pinpoint ForecastSunday by the bay: partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Sunday night: mostly clear before becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to the lower 50s. (2-23-20)

OAKLAND RAPPER: Oakland Rapper Kehlani Tries To Clear Name In Fraud ProbeOakland Rapper Kehlani Tries To Clear Name In Fraud Probe

CORONAVIRUS: Japanese officials come under fire for the handling of coronavirus outbreak on Diamond PrincessJapanese officials come under fire for the handling of coronavirus outbreak on Diamond Princess

LANDSLIDE VICTIM REMEMBERED: The family of a woman killed a year ago in a landslide near Fort Funston holds a memorialThe family of a woman killed a year ago in a landslide near Fort Funston holds a memorial

PIX NowPIX Now

SANDERS WIN: Presidential contender Bernie Sanders is projected as winner of Nevada Democratic caucusesPresidential contender Bernie Sanders is projected as winner of Nevada Democratic caucuses

DEADLY CRASH: One person dead, a second injured after car hits pedestrians in San JoseOne person dead, a second injured after car hits pedestrians in San Jose

MIRACULOUS RESCUE: Family overjoyed as missing Palo Alto couple is rescued from Marin WildernessFamily overjoyed as missing Palo Alto couple is rescued from Marin Wilderness

