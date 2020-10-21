SF Registrar Of Voters Sees Strong Early Voter TurnoutWith less than two weeks to go until Election Day, Allen Martin talks to the San Francisco Registrar of Voters, John Arntz, about the numbers they are seeing, so far, in the process.

Bay Area Election Workers Get Head Start On BallotsElection workers in the Bay Area are not counting votes yet, but Wilson Walker reports, they are doing the next best thing.

Oakland Firm Ramping Up Production Of 3D Printed HomesOakland-based Mighty Buildings has created a massive 3D printer to build houses from the ground up, an eighth of an inch at a time. John Ramos reports. (10/21/20)

San Jose Allows Some Restaurants To Stay Open Until Midnight After Police ShutdownsSan Jose has agreed to allow some downtown restaurants to stay open until midnight. Len Ramirez tells us, this comes after incidents when police tried shutting down diners early.

Pope Francis Becomes 1st Pontiff To Endorse Same-Sex Civil UnionsPope Francis became the first pontiff to endorse same-sex civil unions in comments for a documentary that premiered Wednesday, sparking cheers from gay Catholics and demands for clarification from conservatives, given the Vatican’s official teaching on the issue. Kiet Do has reaction from the Bay Area LGTBQ+ (10/21/20)

Social Justice Sign Garden Stirs Emotion In LivermoreSigns promoting social justice at a garden in Livermore were meant to start a conversation. But recently, it created another conversation that has stirred some emotions. Juliette Goodrich reports. (10/21/20)

School Reopenings: Palo Alto Teachers Tested, Study Provides Encouraging Data About In-Person ClassesTeachers at the Palo Alto Unified School District were testing teachers for COVID-19 on Wednesday. Meanwhile, a new study offers encouraging data among schools that have reopened. Andria Borba reports. (10/21/20)

San Jose Woman Creates Website, Network Linking PPE Donors To Frontline WorkersA San Jose woman has been closing a critical gap in the coronavirus pandemic - how to quickly get PPE from donors to recipients. (10/21/20)

FBI Director Wray, DNI Ratcliffe Say Iran, Russia Accessed Some Voter Registration DataTop intelligence officials held a last-minute briefing with reporters on election security Wednesday night, announcing that Iran and Russia have taken actions in an attempt to compromise the election, specifically obtaining some voter registration data. (10/21/20)

raw video los gatos azerbaijan center.

Dramatic Early Morning Water Rescue In San Francisco's PresidioSan Francisco fire rescue swimmers, braving rocks and pounding surf, pulled a trapped man to safety early Wednesday morning in the waters off the Presidio in a dramatic rescue captured on video. Emily Turner reports. (10/21/20)

HIGH SPEED CHASE: High speed chase starting Sacramento Ends On Bay BridgeHigh speed chase starting Sacramento Ends On Bay Bridge

TODAY'S FORECAST: Here's the latest forecast from the KPIX 5 weather teamHere's the latest forecast from the KPIX 5 weather team

Tuesday Night Weather Forecast With Paul HeggenCooler temperatures on the way.

Court Orders Release Of 1700 San Quentin Inmates Over COVID-19 OutbreakAn appeals court in San Francisco has ordered San Quentin to release more than half the inmates. Others must be transferred. Betty Yu tells us it's because of how the prison mishandled the pandemic.

Reopening: San Francisco Co. Becomes First In California To Move Into Yellow TierSan Francisco County is the first in California to move into the Yellow Tier meaning many indoor businesses will be able to reopen, but with limited capacity. Joe Vazquez breaks down the new rules.

Raw Video: San Jose Apartment FireCrews battled an apartment fire burning on Boynton Avenue near Kylie.

Masked Bandit Racoons Rampage Redwood City BankA pair of racoons led an animal control officer on a wild chase at a Redwood City bank.

