Too Soon Or Not Soon Enough? Retailers Roll Out Christmas and Holiday PromotionsHoliday lights have slowly started to pop up around the Bay Area, but a lot of retailers have had their holiday sections up for weeks.

Mixed Reactions By Bay Area Republicans To Biden Election WinJuliette Goodrich spoke with some bay area Republicans about whether they’re ready to move on with a new president. (11/9/20)

Biden Announces COVID Task Force As Trump Doubles Down On Election Fraud ClaimsNatalie Brand reports on latest developments in Washington as President Trump digs in on his refusal to concede election (11-9-2020)

Santa Clara County Reports Near Record Number Of New COVID-19 CasesKiet Do reports on Santa Clara County health officials warning residents of rising COVID-19 cases (11-9-2020)

MEDICAL MONDAY: The Race For A COVID-19 VaccineDr. Malathi Srinivasan of Stanford Health Care spoke with CBSN Bay Area about new developments in the fight against the Coronavirus. That includes the university's unique vaccine trial partnership, new concern over COVID-19 infections in youth and in pregnant women, and whether it is possible to discern between the flu and the Coronavirus as we approach winter months.

Marin Widow Dives Into Grief To Write Debut Book The Grief TrainThe sudden death of her husband sent Marinda Freeman on a four-year journey through grief to a better place of understanding. Freeman explains how she decided to turn her anguish into The Grief Train and the long lost ways people used to show they had lost a loved one.

Raw Video: Fire Burns At Berkeley Homeless Encampment Next To I-80A fire burned at a homeless encampment in West Berkeley late Monday morning, sending up a billowing column of smoke that could be seen along Interstate 80. (11/9/20)

Raw Video: 1 Dead In San Mateo Shooting; SWAT Officers In Standoff With SuspectA person was shot dead in San Mateo Monday and police were in a standoff with the suspect. San Mateo police said officers were at two residential locations in the eastern part of the city, one along Pierce St. where the victim was found and another on Marina Court at South Norfolk St. near Lakeshore Park, where the suspect was holed up in a home refusing to come out, according to police.

Gov. Newsom Talks About Rising COVID-19 Case Rates In CaliforniaGov. Gavin Newsom provides an update to the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and discusses this week's oral arguments about the Affordable Care Act in the Supreme Court (11-9-2020)

Gameday: "Gloves Off" With Longtime Bay Area Sportswriter Lowell CohnKPIX sports director Dennis O'Donnell interviews longtime Bay Area sportswriter Lowell Cohn about his new book, "Gloves Off: 40 Years Of Unfiltered Sports Writing" (11-9-20)

Raw Video: Berkeley Homeless Camp FireA fire was reported at a homeless encampment in West Berkeley Monday, sending up billowing smoke that could be seen along Interstate 80.

San Jose State Football Off To Best Start Since 1982Vern Glenn profiles the San Jose State football program on Gameday. The Spartans are 3-0 for the first time in 38 years. (11-9-20)

Gov. Newsom considers replacements for Harris U.S. Senate seat

The latest forecast from the KPIX 5 weather team

Businesses Forced Outdoors During Pandemic Brace For Cold Weather

PIX NOW 11.9.20

Outgoing President Donald Trump threatening to launch lawsuits to challenge election results

Bay Area residents button up as a cold front sends temperatures plunging

PIX Now: Here's the latest from the KPIX newsroom. (11-8-20)

Toppled Trees, Torn Branches Litter SF Streets in Wake of Strong WindsGusty winds knocked down trees in San Francisco and sent shivering diners scurrying home from outdoor dining spots around the city. Da Lin reports from Golden Gate Park. (11-8-20)

San Jose Activist Watched Voting Firsthand as Georgia Turned BlueRev. Jeff Moore, from San Jose, traveled to Georgia to be a poll watcher in the historic 2020 election and he was there when the reliably red state flipped for Biden. Devin Fehely reports. (11-8-20)

UC Berkeley Infectious Disease Expert Lauds Biden Virus Task ForcePresident-elect Biden on Saturday said he will name an advisory panel on Monday charged with developing a national plan to defeat the coronavirus pandemic. John Ramos reports. (11-8-20)

Biden Attends Church, Works on Transition Plan as Trump Golfs, Tweets About 'Lamestream Media'Michael George wraps up the day in presidential election developments. (11-8-20)

Sunday Evening Pinpoint ForecastMeteorologist Darren Peck has the (chilly) Bay Area Sunday-night forecast. (11-8-20)

