Pandemic Forces Shutdown Of Iconic Albany Bowl After 71 YearsThe historic Albany Bowl on San Pablo Blvd., in the city of Albany is closing after 71 years. It has a favorite spot for everything from birthday parties to bowling leagues.

31 minutes ago

Bay Area Surfing Legend Mourned After Deadly AccidentLongtime experienced surfer Haruwn Wesley was killed in a freak near the Golden Gate Bridge where he surfed for decades. Don Ford reports. (12/22/20)

1 hour ago

San Jose State Spartans Football Team Facing Criticism, Possible Fines Over Breaking Quarantine RulesThe San Jose State Spartans are enjoying an undefeated season and are headed to the Arizona Bowl as Mountain West Conference Champions. But Santa Clara County officials say the team could face fines and other penalties for violating the county's travel quarantine policy. Devin Fehely reports. (12/22/20)

1 hour ago

Newsom Selects Alex Padilla To Take Over Kamala Harris’ Senate Seat; California’s First Latino U.S. SenatorGov. Gavin Newsom has appointed California Secretary of State Alex Padilla to replace Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in the United States Senate. While Padilla makes history at being the state's first Latino senator, the pick is not without controversy. Andria Borba reports. (12/22/20)

2 hours ago

COVID Surge Has Bay Area Hospitals Scouting For More Medical ProfessionalsAs the winter coronavirus surge puts increasing pressure on California's healthcare system, the state is now worried about a possible shortage of medical professionals. Wilson Walker explains.

3 hours ago

Food For Bay Area Families: East Bay Jewish Community Donates $115K To Alameda Food BankKatherine Avila of the Alameda County Food Bank talks to KPIX 5's Len Kiese about a $115,944.05 donation from the East Bay Jewish Community to help provide more than 232,000 meals to those in need. (12/22/20)

3 hours ago

Price Tag of PG&E's Bankruptcy PayoutsWho's really cashing in on PG&E's bankruptcy proceedings? Lily Jamali with KQED's The California Report follows the money

3 hours ago

Bay Area Residents Tell KPIX Their Good News From 2020It turns out that, for many in the Bay Area, 2020 wasn't all bad. KPIX 5's Da Lin set up in San Francisco's Ghirardelli Square to ask passersby "What was your good news this year?" (12-20-20)

4 hours ago

PIX NOW12/22/2020

14 hours ago

COVID RELIEF: Struggling Small Business Owners Expected To Make Strong Pitch For Relief Funding From City OfficialsStruggling Small Business Owners Expected To Make Strong Pitch For Relief Funding From City Officials

14 hours ago

PIX NOW12/22/20

14 hours ago

TODAY'S FORECAST: Rain In The Forecast For Christmas; Latest From KPIX 5 Weather TeamRain In The Forecast For Christmas; Latest From KPIX 5 Weather Team

14 hours ago

Redwood City Restaurant Goes Virtual In Effort To Survive COVID ShutdownWith the shelter-in-place likely to be extended, some businesses are getting creative to stay open. Joe Vazquez shows us how one Redwood City restaurant is going virtual.

21 hours ago

Victims Of Bank Of America EDD Debit Card Fraud Recount Stories Loss, FrustrationLawmakers plan to call Bank of America on the carpet in January over massive fraud involving unemployment debit cards. Kenny Choi reports on another trend he uncovered.

21 hours ago

Fatal Shooting Shuts Down SB Highway 101 In SFOne person was killed and another wounded in a shooting on Highway 101 in San Francisco, Monday night.

22 hours ago

California Monitoring New Coronavirus Strain Spreading In UKCalifornia researchers are using a genetic testing program to keep track of a variant of the COVID-19 virus spreading in the U.K. Devin Fehely reports. (12/21/20)

1 day ago

Monday Night Forecast With Paul HeggenExpect dry conditions in the Bay Area through Christmas Eve, with showers arriving in the Bay Area on Christmas Day. Wet weather is expected to continue into the weekend. Paul Heggen has the forecast. (12/21/20)

1 day ago

COVID: Messages Help Loved Ones Connect With Relatives In ICUA doctor has provided a solution to keep families connected with those in the ICU with COVID-19, by collecting audio messages from loved ones that are played back at their bedside. Rachel Wulff reports. (12/21/20)

1 day ago

Congress Set To Vote On COVID-19 Relief BillLawmakers on Capitol Hill are advancing a $900 billion COVID-19 relief package, as part of a larger bill to fund the federal government through September 2021. Skyler Henry reports. (12/21/20)

1 day ago

COVID: Moderna Vaccine Arrives In California After FDA AuthorizationMore than 110,000 doses of the recently approved Moderna vaccine have already been delivered today across the state, with more than 600,000 more expected by the end of the week. Katie Nielsen reports. (12/21/20)

1 day ago

Wells Fargo Donates $250,000 To Alameda County Community Food Bank(12/21/20)

1 day ago

Man Seriously Wounded, Woman Hurt In Shooting In San JosePolice were investigating a shooting in San Jose on Monday afternoon. Officers were called to the scene near Trinity Park Drive and Alviso.

1 day ago

Michaela Garecht Cold Case: Convicted Killer David Misch Charged With Her Kidnapping, MurderSuspected serial killer David Misch was charged Monday with the abduction slaying of Michaela Garecht, a nine-year-old who vanished from a Hayward street corner in November 1988 and has been one of the San Francisco Bay Area's most high-profile missing children's cases. Andria Borba reports. (12/21/20)

1 day ago

Bay Area Bright Spots: Eagle Jayagoda Decorates The Family Home While Also Collecting Food DonationsEagle Jayagoda Decorates The Family Home While Also Collecting Food Donations

1 day ago