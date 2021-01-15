EDD Fraud: Class Action Suit Filed Against Bank of America Over Hacked Unemployment Debit CardsA class action suit has been filed against Bank of America for its role in the widespread fraud involving California EDD debit cards provided by the bank to people receiving unemployment benefits. Kiet Do reports. (1/15/21)

12 minutes ago

Gunman Opens Fire On Police In San Jose Neighborhood; Manhunt UnderwayPolice in San Jose were searching for a gunman who opened fire on officers early Friday morning in a residential neighborhood. Kiet Do reports. (1/15/21)

23 minutes ago

PIX NOW01/15/2021

31 minutes ago

PIX NOW01/15/2021

46 minutes ago

Plastic Surgeons See a 'Zoom Boom' Among Stay-Home Remote Workers During PandemicSince the coronavirus pandemic lockdowns began, the demand for plastic surgery has soared. Betty Yu reports. (1-14-21)

8 hours ago

Bay Area Seniors Seeking COVID-19 Vaccine Face 'Logistical Nightmare'Some Bay Area residents over age 65 got their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday but others are finding out that -- just because they’re eligible -- it doesn’t mean the shot is easy to get. Katie Nielsen reports. (1-14-21)

8 hours ago

PIX NowHere's the latest from the KPIX newsroom (1-14-21)

11 hours ago

Fishermen Disappointed by Crab Catch Following Delayed Dungeness Season OpeningThe news for commercial crabbers this season has been almost entirely bad. Don Ford reports from Bodega Bay. (1-14-21)

12 hours ago

Longtime Livermore Retailer Dom's Outdoor Outfitters to CloseDom's Outdoor Outfitters in Livermore is a beloved family-run business and it is closing after 51 years. Juliette Goodrich reports. (1-14-21)

13 hours ago

Expanded Vaccination for Seniors Creates Confusion Across Bay AreaCalifornia's expanded vaccine rollout is causing some confusion. Kenny Choi reports. (1-14-21)

13 hours ago

Some Health Care Workers Opt Out of Early VaccinationsPublic health officials have admitted in recent days that a significant portion of the health care workforce may have reservations about getting a vaccine. Devin Fehely reports. (1-14-21)

13 hours ago

San Jose Corner Market Sells Powerball Ticket Worth $2.76 MillionPeople were lining up at Paul’s Market on Empire Street in San Jose Thursday, hoping they can take advantage of the store’s good luck. (1-14-21)

13 hours ago

Inauguration Week Security at State Capitol Stepped UpA six-foot chain-link fence now rings the grounds of the California capitol to discourage any inauguration week protests. Heather Janssen reports. (1-14-21)

13 hours ago

First-Time Unemployment Claims on the RiseNationwide 965,000 people filed first-time unemployment claims last week. In California the number was 181,600 new claims, up 20,600 from the week before. Allen Martin reports. (1-14-21)

13 hours ago

Thursday Evening Pinpoint ForecastA look at the weather you can expect over the next few days with chief meteorologist Paul Heggen. (1-14-21)

14 hours ago

Washington DC Closes Areas Surrounding Capitol in Advance of InaugurationThe nation's capital is now on high alert and is heavily guarded. Skyler Henry reports. (1-14-21)

14 hours ago

Magnitude 3.8 Earthquake Strikes Near ConcordA magnitude 3.8 earthquake struck Contra Costa County Thursday morning, and was felt in much of the East Bay and other parts of the Bay Area. Wilson Walker reports. (1-14-20)

14 hours ago

President Trump's Second Impeachment To Be Tried In Senate After InaugurationNatalie Brand reports on details about expected security for second Trump impeachment trial (1-14-2021)

18 hours ago

Beloved Livermore Sporting Goods Store Closes After 51 Years In BusinessKiet Do reports on popular Livermore shop Dom's Outdoor Outfitters shutting its doors due to COVID-19 pandemic (1-14-2021)

18 hours ago

Earthquake Centered Near Concord Rattles East BayMichelle Griego reports on magnitude 3.8 earthquake in East Bay that was felt across region (1-14-2021}}

19 hours ago

Thursday Morning Weather Forecast with Mary Lee(1/14/21)

22 hours ago

COVID VACCINE: Roundup of vaccine distribution throughout the San Francisco Bay AreaRoundup of vaccine distribution throughout the San Francisco Bay Area

1 day ago

PIX NOW01/14/2021

1 day ago

PIX NOW01/14/2021

1 day ago