Schulz talks with CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith about her last husband Charles Schulz, The Snoopy Show on AppleTV+ and the impact of the Bay Area on her life.
Jean Schulz On "The Snoopy Show" & Her Late Husband Charles Schulz
Sponsored By
Latest Videos
New Season of 'Black Lightning' Premieres MondayThe new season of the superhero show 'Black Lightning' premieres Monday night on KBCW. CBSN Bay Area's Gianna Franco talked to actor Cress Williams about what to expect.
MEDICAL MONDAY: COVID-19 Variants in the Bay AreaCBSN Bay Area's Len Kiese talked with Stanford Health Care’s Dr. Malathi Srinivasan about the COVID-19 variants discovered in the Bay Area, and asked if we could see another significant surge in cases due to those variants.
Campolindo Student Hopes To Become First Female To Play On School's Football TeamMichelle Griego reports on a Campolindo High School student trying to become the first female player for the school's football team (2-8-2021)
Raw Video: Oakland Native LeRonne Armstrong Sworn In As Chief Of Police In Emotional CeremonyIn an emotional ceremony in front of his former high school, Oakland native LeRonne Armstrong was sworn in Monday as his city's Chief of Police after more than 20 years with the department. (2//8/21)
San Jose Police Arrest Suspects In 2 Separate Barricaded StandoffsEmily Turner reports on two separate standoffs with barricaded suspects ending peacefully with suspects in custody (2-8-2021)
Super Bowl LV Breakdown With KPIX Football Analyst Lorenzo NealKPIX Football analyst Lorenzo Neal joins Dennis O'Donnell on Game Day to breakdown the Tampa Bay Buccaneers dominating performance in Super Bowl LV and Tom Brady winning his 7th title. (2-8-21)
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Plays On Without Celebrities & Fans In 2021The PGA Tour makes it's annual visit to Pebble Beach this week but the tournament will have a much different look. Celebrities will not pair up with professionals during the four rounds this year and fans will not be in attendance due to the pandemic. AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Director Steve John joins Dennis O'Donnell on Game Day to preview the event. (2-8-21)
Jean Schulz On "The Snoopy Show" & Her Late Husband Charles SchulzSchulz talks with CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith about her last husband Charles Schulz, The Snoopy Show on AppleTV+ and the impact of the Bay Area on her life.
TODAY'S FORECAST: The latest forecast from the KPIX 5 weather teamThe latest forecast from the KPIX 5 weather team
SF Schools: Teachers, District Officials Reach Agreement On Protocol For Reopening Schools When San Francisco Reaches Red TierTeachers, District Officials Reach Agreement On Protocol For Reopening Schools When San Francisco Reaches Red Tier
BETHEL ISLAND FIRE: Man missing after his boat erupts in flames at Bethel Island MarinaMan missing after his boat erupts in flames at Bethel Island Marina
ABDUCTED CHILDREN: Father thankful for children's safe recovery; San Francisco police search for suspectsFather thankful for children's safe recovery; San Francisco police search for suspects in brazen stolen minivan abduction
PIX NOW02/08/21
SUPER BOWL: Santa Clara County inspectors make surprise visits to outdoor Super Bowl gatherings at San Jose restaurantsSanta Clara County inspectors make surprise visits to outdoor Super Bowl gatherings at San Jose restaurants
PIX NowHere's the latest from the KPIX newsroom. (2-7-21)
San Francisco School Board, Teachers Union Reach Deal to Reopen ClassesAfter nearly a year of public school buildings sitting empty in the city of San Francisco, the school board and teachers union announced a plan to reopen them. Andria Borba reports. (2-7-21)
Victims of EDD Debit Card Hacking Describe Experiences on the Road to RecoveryUnemployment debit card accounts of tens of thousands of Californians have been hacked and KPIX has learned that Bank of America, which has the exclusive contract to handle the funds for the state Employment Development Department, is facing yet another class-action lawsuit. Kenny Choi reports. (2-6-21)
Illegal Sideshows Erupt Across Oakland; Traffic Slowed On 880At least two large illegal sideshows in Oakland drew crowds of spectators and participants Sunday, slowing traffic on 880 as spinning cars blocked the High Street exit ramps.
Father of Carjacked Children Grateful for Speedy SF Police RescueBetty Yu spoke to the father of two children who were found safe Sunday after they were carjacked Saturday. (2-7-21)
SF Police: Children in Stolen DoorDash Van Found SafeSan Francisco police confirmed Sunday morning that the two children who were abducted Saturday evening were found safe. (2-7-21)
PIX NowSunday morning news headlines from the KPIX 5 newsroom
TODAY'S FORECAST: The latest forecast from the KPIX 5 weather teamYour Super Bowl Sunday forecast from the KPIX 5 weather team
OAKLAND CHINATOWN ATTACKS: Oakland Police Identify 'Person Of Interest' In Chinatown AttacksOakland Police Identify 'Person Of Interest' In Chinatown Attacks