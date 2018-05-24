Raiders Postgame Report

Raiders Postgame ReportKPIX sports reporter Vern Glenn goes inside the Raiders locker room for all of the postgame reaction Sunday in Los Angeles. Oakland was blown out by the Chargers to fall to 1-4 this season. (10-7-18)
49ers Postgame ReportKPIX sports reporter Andrea Nakano goes inside the 49ers locker room for all of the postgame reaction following San Francisco's third straight loss. "It's frustrating coming into the locker room talking about what could have been," Joe Staley told reporters after the 49ers offense committed a season-high 5 turnovers. (10-7-18)
Sonoma County Grew Stronger Together In Aftermath Of WildfiresThe devastating Wine Country Wildfires in 2017 affected thousands of people in Santa Rosa and other parts of the North Bay. Since then, many survivors have banded together to create community strength and gain political influence. Emily Turner reports. (10-7-2018)
SPACE X: Large crowd watches Space X launch from Vandenberg Air Force BaseLarge crowd watches Space X launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base
Tech Companies Eyeing Small Coastal Community In San JoseAlviso is a small, flood-prone, close-knit community located where San Jose meets the south end of the San Francisco Bay. Both Alviso and North San Jose are facing a rising tide of change as tech companies have come flooding in. Devin Fehely reports. (10-7-2018)
Sunday Evening Forecast With Brian HackneyPlenty of sunshine in the week ahead and temperatures will begin to cool Tuesday. (10-7-2018)