Disproportional Impact of Alzheimer's on African AmericansCBS News Bay Area anchor Len Kiese talks to Dr. Doris Molina-Henry, Assistant Professor of Research Neurology at the University of Southern California’s Keck School of Medicine, about how Alzheimer's disease disproportionately affects the African American community

2 days ago

Interest Rate Hikes: How They Could Impact YouCBS News Bay Area anchor Len Kiese asks Mike Shepard with U.S. Bank about the impact of the expected Federal Reserve interest rate hikes on mortgages, loan products, and credit cards

2 days ago

Supply Chain Issues Impact Auto IndustryCBS News Bay Area's Gianna Franco talks to Kelley Blue Book editor Matt Degan about the effects of the supply chain issues on the current car market

2 days ago

Premiere of New Animated Series 'Fairview'CBS News Bay Area's Gianna Franco talks to stars James Austin Johnson and Aparna Nancherla about the adult series 'Fairview,' produced by CBS Studios, coming to Comedy Central on Wednesday, February 9

2 days ago

IRS Warns of Scams Targeting TaxpayersRaphael Tulino with the IRS tells CBS News Bay Area anchor Len Kiese about several impersonation scams that try to trick taxpayers into giving up their personal or financial information

2 days ago

Blood Donations Still Needed Amid Shortage In Bay AreaNon-profit, Vitalant, is the sole provider of life-saving blood to over 45 Bay Area hospitals. KPIX 5's Amanda Starrantino sat down with Kevin Adler to find out more about where the Bay Area stands with its current blood supply.

2 days ago

Local Doctor Discusses Novavax COVID-19 VaccineCBS News Bay Area anchor Allen Martin asks Dr. Anne Liu from Stanford Health Care about the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine and what makes it different from the current vaccines, and about concerns about dropping current restrictions at schools as some local doctors have recently pushed for

3 days ago

Cupid's Undie Run In SF Brings Awareness To NeurofibromatosisCupid's Undie Run is coming to San Francisco on Saturday, February 12th. The event raises money and awareness for neurofibromatosis. KPIX 5's Anne Makovec sits down with organizer, Rachel Steinberg, to find out what this means to people affected by the disease and what we can expect at the event.

6 days ago

Local Congressman Weighs In on Situation in UkraineCBS News Bay Area's Allen Martin talks to Rep. John Garamendi (D-Solano) about the developing situation in Ukraine as the U.S. sends thousands of additional troops to eastern Europe

7 days ago

Mayor Liccardo Discusses Traffic Fatalities, Gun Control LawsuitSan Jose mayor Sam Liccardo spoke to CBS News Bay Area's Anne Makovec about housing, gun control and pedestrian safety.

7 days ago

Raising Awareness About Heart DiseaseFebruary is American Heart Month. KPIX 5's Amanda Starrantino talks to Dr. Aman Saw with San Ramon Regional Medical Center about how to reduce your risk of heart disease, and asks about the hospital's Heart Health Challenge

9 days ago

Tax Changes on 2022 ReturnsKPIX 5's Amanda Starrantino talks to CNET Editor at Large Farnoosh Torabi about the changes you'll see on your 2022 tax returns, and how the IRS wants everyone to use facial recognition

10 days ago

What We Know About the Omicron SubvariantKPIX 5's Anne Makovec asks the medical director of Adult Emergency Medicine at Stanford Hospital, Dr. Laleh Gharahbaghian, about the Omicron subvariant, BA.2, and if there's cause for concern at this point

10 days ago

KPIX Web Extra: Warriors' Zaza PachuliaWarriors basketball operations consultant Zaza Pachulia talks with Betty Yu about transitioning from player to the front office and gives his take on the team's strengths, Steph Curry and more. (1-30-22)

11 days ago

Latest Unemployment NumbersFormer State EDD Director Michael Bernick explains how recent temporary business and school closures due to the Omicron surge didn't have a significant impact on the number of initial jobless claims filed in California

13 days ago

Brother Of Justice Stephen Breyer Responds To RetirementSan Francisco native, Justice Stephen Breyer has announced his retirement from the U.S. Supreme Court. KPIX 5's Anne Makovec sat down with his brother, Judge Charles Breyer, a former U.S. District Court Judge in San Francisco. He responds to the big announcement.

13 days ago

49ers NFC Championship Game PreviewKPIX 5's Vern Glenn and Sports Executive Producer Brian Dea offer their thoughts and predictions for Sunday's NFC Championship game between the 49ers and Rams

14 days ago

Weather Extra: Rain Amounts This Water YearKPIX 5 Meteorologist Darren Peck breaks down the amount of rain we've seen so far this water year and how this dry January compares to an average January in the Bay Area.

14 days ago

East Bay Real Estate MarketKPIX 5's Amanda Starrantino asks the 2022 President of the Bay East Association of Realtors, Sheila Cunha, about the latest housing numbers and real estate trends in the East Bay

15 days ago

San Francisco's Feb. 15 Special ElectionKPIX 5's Anne Makovec talks to KCBS Radio political reporter Doug Sovern about the school board recall that's on the ballot, and the races for Assembly and Assessor-Recorder

16 days ago

Rewards App for RentersKPIX 5's Amanda Starrantino talks to the CEO of Pinata about her app that she says offers rewards for rental payments, and could also help boost credit scores

16 days ago

Muni Getting Back on TrackSFMTA Director Jeffrey Tumlin talks to KPIX 5's Amanda Starrantino about staffing shortages due to the pandemic, an update on subway service, and how vaccine mandates are impacting the agency

17 days ago

Local Food Banks in Need of VolunteersKPIX 5's Amanda Starrantino talks to Regi Young with the Alameda County Community Food Bank about the critical shortage of volunteers

17 days ago

Can You Catch Omicron More Than Once?KPIX 5's Amanda Starrantino asks Dr. Malathi Srinivasan with Stanford Health Care if you can be infected with the Omicron variant multiple times, and about how hospitals are still bracing for the worst due to the surge in cases

17 days ago