Bay Area February Home Sales At 11-Year Low; Median Price Up To $770K
February’s sales represent a drop of 12.8 percent from the 4,993 sold in February 2018.
SFO-Bound Flight From Baltimore Makes Emergency Landing; 7 Taken To Hospitals
A United Airlines flight from Baltimore to San Francisco International Airport was forced to make an emergency landing near Washington, DC on Friday.
Photos: KPIX 5 Staff And Viewers Share Pix For National Puppy Day
It's National Puppy Day! KPIX staff and viewers marked the occasion by sending in photos of their four-legged furry friends.
Golden State Warriors
Curry, Durant Lead Warriors Over Grizzlies
Report: Warriors' Jordan Bell Was Suspended For Charging Hotel Items To Coach's Account
Warriors C Jordan Bell apparently charged unknown items at The Peabody Hotel to assistant coach Mike Brown's account without his knowledge.
Oakland Raiders
Raiders To Stay In Oakland For 2019 After City Council Approves Coliseum Lease
The Oakland City Council voted Thursday morning to extend the Raider's lease agreement for this season with an option for the 2020-2021 season, according to city officials.
Raiders' Coliseum Lease Agreement Approved By Alameda County Supervisors
Alameda County supervisors voted Tuesday to approve a lease agreement that would help keep the Oakland Raiders in the Coliseum for at least one more year.
Latest Headlines
Long Lines Greet Shake Shack Opening In Larkspur
Move over In-And-Out, there is a new burger joint in town. The line of hungry and curious Marin County residents stretched for nearly two blocks Wednesday afternoon at Shake Shack's newest franchise in Larkspur.
San Francisco Mission District's New 'Gift Nosh' Stocks, Serves Up High-End Snacks
3 Freshest New Eateries To Open In Dublin
Itching to explore the newest restaurants to open in Dublin? From a boba joint to a Mediterranean spot, read on for a rundown of the newest destinations to land near you.
4 Best Donut Spots In Berkeley
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top doughnut spots in Berkeley, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to meet your needs.
Walnut Creek's Top 5 Japanese Spots
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Japanese spots around Walnut Creek, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to achieve your dreams.
The 3 Newest Eateries Near San Francisco's Union Square
Interested in exploring the freshest fare near Union Square? From a cashier-less convenience store to an upscale and fashionable lunchtime eatery, read on for a rundown of the newest spots to debut in this corner of downtown San Francisco.
Ireland Is Quickly Becoming The Silicon Valley Of Europe
Ireland is quickly developing into the go-to European destination for Silicon Valley tech companies.
The Best Warm Weather Destinations For Spring Break
Southwest Airlines Declares 'Operational Emergency' As Weather, Labor Woes Mount
The nation's largest domestic carrier has seen an unusually high number of planes grounded; bad weather and a labor dispute between the airline and the mechanics' union are to blame.
You Could Win a Family Getaway to the Disneyland® Resort
Enter here for your chance to win an Alaska Airlines getaway for four to the Disneyland® Resort!
