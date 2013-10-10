A’s Fans Geared Up For ALDS Game 5 Elimination Showdown With Detroit

OAKLAND (KCBS) – Die-hard A’s fans began streaming into the parking lot of the Oakland Coliseum as soon as the gates opened at noon on Thursday. Crowds gathered early as anticipation was heightened for the decisive ‘do-or-die’ American League Division Series Game 5 between the A’s and Detroit Tigers.

Tailgaters flew A’s flags in the parking lot, decked themselves out in green and gold, cooked up hamburgers and sausages; one fan even died his hair green

Al Clark was at the Coliseum an hour before most fans.

“We were the first ones in line, the very first car and actually— the last game, we were the very first car again. We got here from Stockton. We got here early. 11 o’clock, boom”.

Parking lots are expected to be full since there’s also a Pink concert next door at the Oracle Arena that begins at 7 p.m. The A’s are asking fans to take BART to the game. The Nimitz Freeway is expected to look like a parking lot itself because of traffic.

A’s rookie phenom Sonny Gray will be on the mound against Detroit’s Justin Verlander with the game set to begin at 5:07 p.m. The winning team advances to the American League Championship Series.

(Copyright 2013 by CBS San Francisco. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)