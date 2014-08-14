Family Of Robin Williams Reveals He Was Suffering From Parkinson’s Disease

TIBURON (CBS SF) – The family of actor and comedian Robin Williams says the funnyman was privately dealing with the early stages of Parkinson’s Disease, which he was “not yet ready to share publicly,” prior to his death from apparent hanging by suicide Monday.
WHAT IS PARKINSON’S DISEASE: Doctor Explains How Parkinson’s Exacerbates Depression, Brain Chemistry
Williams’ widow, Susan Schneider, released a statement Thursday, including the revelation.
“It is our hope in the wake of Robin’s tragic passing, that others will find the strength to see the care and support they need to treat whatever battles hey are facing so they may feel less afraid,” reads the release.
Authorities say the 63-year-old, who had suffered from severe depression, had hanged himself with a belt before being found dead in his Tiburon home Monday.
Williams battled with depression and substance abuse for years, along with other comedians like Freddie James Prinze, Jonathon Winters and Richard Pryor.
Born in Chicago in 1951, Williams spent part of his childhood in the Detroit area before moving to Marin County as a teen. Williams was a graduate of Redwood High School in Larkspur.
Williams’ connection to the Bay Area continued throughout his career. Some of Williams’ most popular films took place in the Bay Area, including “Mrs. Doubtfire” and “Bicentennial Man.”
Williams was a longtime resident of San Francisco’s Seacliff neighborhood.
One Comment
