75,000 Already On Waiting List For Elite SF Dating Site ‘The League’

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – It’s been billed as the dating app for people that don’t need a dating app, but apparently there are thousands of Bay Area residents clamoring for inclusion in “The League.”

Like many other dating services, The League is free to sign up to, but unlike others, it’s not so easy to join.

To be added to the dating pool, prospective members have to apply, and share both their Facebook and LinkedIn profiles. A computer formula helps sort through applications, and then co-founder Amanda Bradford’s team decides whether to approve people based on selective criteria including their education, job, interests and even photos.

It’s only active in San Francisco and already has a wait list of 75,000 people, reports CBS News correspondent Anna Werner.

The app launched in private beta last December, in San Francisco. Once it rolls out nationally in 2016, Bradford hopes to draw members seeking a high-quality dating experience.

Some people have already tagged Bradford and her app as elitist.

“I think it’s less about pedigree and where you went to school and where you work and more about ambition and passion,” she said. “We don’t want everyone to have an advanced degree. We don’t want everyone to be a math major.”

The League just got a $2.1 million boost from a group of angel investors and venture capitalists while still in its pre-launch beta phase. To see who’s signing up, watch Werner’s full report: