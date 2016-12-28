Coroner IDs Teen Killed In Suspected DUI Head-On Crash Christmas Morning

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A 14-year-old boy who died in a head-on collision early Christmas morning in San Jose has been identified as Andrew Nguyen, according to the Santa Clara County medical examiner’s office.

Police said the crash occurred at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday when the driver of a 2012 Chevrolet Malibu traveling west on Capitol Expressway drifted into the eastbound lanes and hit a 2004 Lexus with Nguyen and his parents inside.

The San Jose boy died at a hospital. His parents were also taken to a hospital where they were treated for injuries not considered life-threatening.

The driver of the Chevy, who was also taken to a hospital and died, was previously identified in online posts by family and friends as Jessica Zamora, 25.

Zamora’s friends and family have posted numerous messages of grief and mourning since the crash and started a GoFundMe page to raise money to help her 5-year-old daughter.

But Zamora’s family has found themselves under attack on social media as they mourn and try to raise money because police investigators have indicated that Zamora had been drinking before the collision.

Police confirmed today that Zamora had a misdemeanor DUI warrant out for her arrest. Investigators have not determined exactly why Zamora crossed into the eastbound lanes prior to the fatal crash.

In addition to raising $3,494 as of this afternoon, the family ha had to contend with insulting messages left on the page blaming Zamora and even her parents for the crash.

The fundraiser can be found at www.gofundme.com/33ecyc0.