New Year Starts With Rain And Snow In Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/AP) — The new year started off with a sprinkling of snow on San Francisco Bay Area peaks and cool and wet weather throughout the region Tuesday.

Forecasters say a winter storm advisory is in effect until 4 a.m. Wednesday at the lower levels. A winter storm warning will be in effect above 4,500 feet until 4 a.m. Thursday.

National Weather Service Forecaster Bob Benjamin says four to five feet of snow is expected above 5,000 feet Tuesday.

Lingering rain showers continued across portions of the region Tuesday morning with generally light rainfall amounts.

Precipitation is forecast to increase in coverage and intensity across the North Bay later Tuesday and then along the coastal ranges through Tuesday evening as a frontal boundary drops southward through the region.

By Wednesday afternoon, moderate to locally heavy rainfall is projected along the southwest facing slopes of the coastal ranges, especially from the Santa Cruz Mountains southward.

While the more persistent moderate-to-heavy rainfall will gradually diminish from north to south late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, lingering precipitation will remain possible region-wide through Wednesday night.

Pacific Gas and Electric Co. did not report any major weather-related outages or other problems Monday.

