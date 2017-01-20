TRUMP INAUGURATION: Watch Live CoverageList Of Bay Area Protests

Pelosi, Democrats At Inauguration Wear Buttons Protesting Obamacare Repeal

January 20, 2017 6:48 AM
WASHINGTON (AP) – House Democrats will wear special buttons at Donald Trump’s inauguration as a silent protest of Republican efforts to repeal President Barack Obama’s health care law.

The blue buttons say #protectourcare. That’s a Twitter hashtag that some advocacy groups have been using to rally support for the law.

House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi has asked Democrats to show solidarity at the swearing-in and wear the buttons.

More than 50 House Democrats plan to boycott the ceremony. Some are citing Trump’s criticism of John Lewis, the Georgia congressman and civil rights leader who’s questioned Trump’s legitimacy to be the next president.

