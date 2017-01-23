Paraglider Killed Off Pacifica Beach Identified

PACIFICA (CBS SF) – A man who died while paragliding Saturday morning in Pacifica has been identified as 59-year-old Solomon Lee, according to the San Mateo County coroner’s office.

Lee, a South San Francisco resident, was paragliding above a Pacifica beach before he went into the water, where bystanders pulled him from the ocean and onto shore.

At 10:37 a.m., firefighters responded to the beach, located near the 100 block of Esplanade Avenue.

When crews arrived, bystanders were giving Lee CPR. Fire crews and paramedics took over, but Lee was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the coroner’s office, the cause of Lee’s death has not been determined and is pending an investigation.

