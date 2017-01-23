BAY AREA STORM COVERAGE: The Latest StoriesInteractive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App

Paraglider Killed Off Pacifica Beach Identified

January 23, 2017 12:09 PM
Filed Under: Fatal crash, Pacifica, Paraglider, Solomon Lee

PACIFICA (CBS SF) – A man who died while paragliding Saturday morning in Pacifica has been identified as 59-year-old Solomon Lee, according to the San Mateo County coroner’s office.

Lee, a South San Francisco resident, was paragliding above a Pacifica beach before he went into the water, where bystanders pulled him from the ocean and onto shore.

At 10:37 a.m., firefighters responded to the beach, located near the 100 block of Esplanade Avenue.

When crews arrived, bystanders were giving Lee CPR. Fire crews and paramedics took over, but Lee was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the coroner’s office, the cause of Lee’s death has not been determined and is pending an investigation.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

