‘Perry Mason’ Actress Barbara Hale Has Died

SHERMAN OAKS, CA (CBS SF/AP) – A family representative says that Barbara Hale, who played steadfast secretary Della Street on the long-running “Perry Mason” TV series, has died. She 94.

Jaqueline Stander, an agent for Hale’s son, actor William Katt, said that Hale died Thursday at her Los Angeles area home. Her family was at her side, Stander said Friday.

Katt is best known as the star of the popular 80’s television series “The Greatest American Hero.” He posted a tribute to his mother on Facebook that read “Lost my beautiful wonderful mom Barbara Hale yesterday afternoon. She left peacefully at her home in Sherman Oaks, California, surrounded by close family and dear friends. We’ve all been so lucky to have her for so long. She was gracious and kind and silly and always fun to be with. A wonderful actress and smart business woman she was most of all a treasure as a friend and mother! We’re all a little lost without her but we have extraordinary stories and memories to take with us for the rest of our lives.

The cause of death was not released.

Hale appeared in “Perry Mason” on CBS from 1957 to 1966 and won an Emmy as best actress in 1959.

When the show was revived in 1985 on NBC as an occasional TV movie, she again appeared in court at the side of the ever-victorious lawyer played by Raymond Burr.

