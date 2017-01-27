Source: Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Killed Berkeley Couple

January 27, 2017 2:15 PM
Filed Under: Berkeley, Bodies Found, Carbon Monoxide Poisoning, mysterious deaths, Roger Morash, Valerie Morash

BERKELEY (CBS SF) – A couple found dead in their Berkeley home under mysterious circumstances earlier this week was killed by carbon monoxide poisoning, a source told KPIX 5 Friday.

35-year-old Roger Morash and 32-year-old Valerie Morash were found dead Monday afternoon in a fourplex on Deakin Street in Berkeley where they had lived for several years.

Police evacuated the apartment building and called in PG&E and the fire department’s hazardous materials team to look for a gas leak or some other hazard but no contaminant was found.

Their two cats were also found dead. The couple was identified by authorities Tuesday.

Roger was a game developer working on an adventure game called Shard. Valerie was a postdoctoral research fellow at the Smith-Kettlewell Eye Research Institute in San Francisco.

They both attended the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

A memorial service is planned for 6 p.m. night at the Ed Roberts Campus on Adeline Street in Berkeley.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

 

