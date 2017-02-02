BAY AREA STORM COVERAGEInteractive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App

Lauryn Hill Apologizes On Facebook About Late Pittsburgh Show

February 2, 2017 5:57 AM
Filed Under: Apology, Concert, Facebook, Late Performance, Lauryn Hill, Social Media

PITTSBURGH (CBS SF/AP) — Singer-rapper Lauryn Hill has apologized for making fans wait more than three hours for her show to start in Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

Hill says on Facebook that “factors out of our control” caused her to take the stage at 11:20 p.m. for a Heinz Hall show advertised as starting at 8:00 p.m.


She says snow in New York caused some band and crew members to be stuck at LaGuardia Airport and arrive late in Pittsburgh. In hindsight, she says, the performance should have been canceled and rescheduled.

Hill says the promoter used social media to notify fans that the show would start late. But the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that many fans left and demanded refunds.

Hill says she hopes to schedule another Pittsburgh performance for those fans later this month.

