Jamie Lynn Spears’ Daughter In Serious Condition After ATV Accident

February 6, 2017 8:05 AM
By Hayden Wright

(RADIO.COM) – According to reports by Entertainment Tonight and TMZ, Britney Spears’ 8-year-old niece Maddie was seriously injured in an ATV accident yesterday. Spears’ father Jamie told ET, “All I can say is pray for our baby Maddie.”

Maddie is the daughter of Spears’ sister Jamie Lynn, a singer and actress in her own right. According to TMZ, the girl was riding an ATV on a hunting expedition in Kentwood, LA, when the vehicle flipped. She was reportedly submerged underwater for minutes, before being airlifted to a nearby hospital.

Despite the speculation (and her father’s statement), a representative for Britney Spears told ET that the public doesn’t have all the facts straight: “The details the media are reporting surrounding the incident regarding Jamie Lynn’s daughter Maddie are incorrect. Right now the Spears family asks that everyone respect their privacy during this time and appreciates all the prayers and support for their family.”

We’ll have more details when they’re available.

