BAY AREA STORM • Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App

Jamie Lynn Spears’ Daughter “Awake and Talking”

February 7, 2017 4:22 PM
Filed Under: Accident, Britney Spears, Jamie Lynn Spears, Maddie

By Radio.com Staff

(RADIO.COM) – Jamie Lynn Spears’ Daughter Maddie is “awake and talking,” after being involved in a serious ATV accident.

“With her father, mother, and stepfather by her side, Maddie regained consciousness mid-day Tuesday, February 7,” the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Department told People.

“Doctors were able to remove the ventilator today and she is awake and talking,” the statement continues. “Maddie continues to receive oxygen and is being monitored closely but it appears that she has not suffered any neurological consequences from the accident.”

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
%d bloggers like this:

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia