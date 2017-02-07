Man Fatally Shot In Altercation With Fremont Police Identified

FREMONT (CBS SF) – A man who was shot and killed by Fremont police on Sunday afternoon was identified as Nana Adomako, a 45-year-old Fremont resident, according to the Alameda County coroner’s bureau.

Police said Adomako was shot after an altercation with an officer responding to a battery call. The officer, an eight-year veteran, was injured during the altercation and treated at a hospital.

The officer responded to the call in the area of Mowry Avenue and Argonaut Way at about 4:15 p.m., police said. When he arrived, he found Adomako about a half-mile away, near Mowry Avenue and Sutter Drive.

Police have said little about the altercation that led to the shooting, saying only that only one officer was involved, that he was injured in the altercation and discharged his weapon.

Adomako was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police also have not said whether Adomako was armed or described the circumstances of the initial battery call. The officer involved has not been identified.

Fremont police declined to answer any further questions about the incident Tuesday, saying a news release would be issued later this week.

