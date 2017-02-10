New Slide Threat Shuts Down Highway 17

SANTA CRUZ MOUNTAINS (CBS SF) – A massive landslide that has shut down the northbound lanes of Highway 17 in the Santa Cruz Mountains became unstable again Friday, forcing southbound traffic to be turned around at the summit.

WARNING: Southbound traffic on Highway 17 being turned around before Summit. Crime scene tape up. Trying to get deets. pic.twitter.com/Mi1015zEQJ — Maria Medina (@mariaCBS5) February 10, 2017

Crews have been working around the clock since Tuesday to remove the tons of rock and dirt that had tumbled onto the main traffic artery through mountains after several days of rain.

On Thursday, a worker was killed and another injured at the removal site when they were struck by a work truck.

The dead worker was identified as 54-year-old Bobby Gill, a 15-year employee of Graniterock – a Caltrans subcontractor. The injured man was identified as 33-year-old Stephen Whitmier of San Jose.

The accident happened shortly after 12 p.m. right as KPIX’s Maria Medina was finishing an earlier live report on the slide. Near the end of the report, a car can be heard honking. It turned out that was a driver trying to get the attention of a CHP officer to inform him of the accident.

“A woman driving on Highway 17 was honking and screaming and yelling and she just wouldn’t stop,” Medina said later. “She was trying to get the attention of a CHP Officer.”

The driver, who was too shaken up by what she had witnessed to talk on camera, told KPIX 5 privately she was driving past the mudslide when she saw a construction worker crushed beneath the wheels of a dump truck.

But what she didn’t see was the second worker who was trapped but still alive beneath that same truck.

“It’s extremely, extremely tragic. It touches close to home,” said CHP Officer Trista Drake. “Obviously, these people are standing on the side of the road putting their lives at risk every day.”

CHP officers and firefighters worked feverishly to free the injured man. Meanwhile, the crash victim’s co-workers watched helplessly, overcome by emotion.

“The workers were visibly shaken up. It was such a sad thing to witness,” said Medina.

The injured man was actually pinned under the work truck in the accident. Once he was extricated, the worker was transported to Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.

Several mudslides have hit in the same area in recent weeks during the steady string of storms dumping rain in the region.

“This is definitely close to one of those act of God type of slide areas,” explained Caltrans engineer Devin Porr Wednesday.

The mudslide that came barreling down onto Highway 17 Tuesday was the third slide in the last several weeks.

“This is the biggest mudslide I’ve ever been involved with and have seen on this highway,” said Porr.

Caltrans says even if they had put a catch system for mudslides in the problem area prior to this week’s storms, it may not have done any good.

“The amount of material in this slide was unprecedented,” said Porr.

There was no projected time to completely reopen the northbound lanes of Highway 17. Currently one lane of traffic is open in both northbound and southbound directions through the slide area.