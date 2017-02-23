Unidentified Female Body Found Downstream Of Niles Canyon

FREMONT (CBS SF) — A female body was located along the Alameda Creek in Fremont by a man walking his dogs on a trail on Thursday evening.

While the body has not yet been identified, Fremont police said the family of Jayda Jenkins — the 18-year-old woman who went missing on January 21, 2017 after being involved in a vehicle collision in Niles Canyon — has been notified of the possible finding.

Fremont police said it appears, “upon initial visual inspection” that the body had been in the water and exposed to the elements for some time. The body was located about 10 miles downstream of where last month’s collision occurred.

The female body was reported shortly after 5:30 p.m. Thursday when a male walking his dogs spotted the body along the creek near Coyote Hills Regional Park, not far from the Ardenwood area of Fremont, and called 911.

Jenkins’ car careened off Niles Canyon Road and into Alameda Creek after striking another car. Despite extensive searches conducted in the area, she has not been located.

The search for Jenkins was hampered by fast-moving waters in the creek, caused by a series of heavy rainstorms.

The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office is the primary investigating agency and is tasked with determining the cause of death and positively identifying the body.