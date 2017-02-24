Lionel Richie Postpones ‘All The Hits’ Tour With Mariah Carey

February 24, 2017 1:06 PM
Filed Under: All the Hits, Lionel Richie, Mariah Carey, Postpone, Tour

(CBS SF) – Due to a knee procedure that will take some time to heal, Lionel Richie is forced to postpone his concert tour with Mariah Carey until the summer.

In a statement released on Friday, the “All Night Long” singer said “unfortunately my recovery from a knee procedure will not have me 100 percent ready to start the tour.” Not to disappoint his fans, Richie said he’s moving “forward to being back onstage so we can all be ‘Dancing on the Ceiling’ together again.”

Carey and Richie’s ‘All the Hits’ Tour was slated to start March 15th in Baltimore, Maryland and arrive in the Bay Area on April 30th. Revised dates will be announced soon.

Tickets originally purchased will be honored during the new dates.

