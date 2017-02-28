Colin Kaepernick Sells Bay Area Home

February 28, 2017 2:41 PM
Filed Under: 49ers, Colin Kaepernick

All signs continue to point to 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick opting out of his contract next week and becoming a free agent.

Kaepernick sold his San Jose home for $3.075 million dollars. He originally purchased the 4,600-square-foot property for $2.7 million dollars a little over two years ago.

Last week Kaepernick met with new 49ers general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan to discuss hus future with the team. “We had a great discussion. Colin left excited, we left excited and I think as Kyle and I really believe, the evaluation is still very much fluid,” Lynch said during an interview on KNBR radio.

Kaepernick threw 16 touchdowns and four interceptions in 11 starts last season.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia