Colin Kaepernick Sells Bay Area Home

All signs continue to point to 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick opting out of his contract next week and becoming a free agent.
Kaepernick sold his San Jose home for $3.075 million dollars. He originally purchased the 4,600-square-foot property for $2.7 million dollars a little over two years ago.
Last week Kaepernick met with new 49ers general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan to discuss hus future with the team. “We had a great discussion. Colin left excited, we left excited and I think as Kyle and I really believe, the evaluation is still very much fluid,” Lynch said during an interview on KNBR radio.
Kaepernick threw 16 touchdowns and four interceptions in 11 starts last season.