Girl Scouts Make A Cookie Bet With A San Francisco Pot Dispensary

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — The entrepreneurial spirit is alive and well with some San Francisco Girl Scouts who made a bet with a local pot dispensary, all in the name of fundraising.

Girl Scout cookies and marijuana are not an original combination, but Girl Scouts betting with a marijuana dispensary is.

A San Francisco Girl Scout troop challenged Apothecarium to convince as many people as possible to donate to the kindergarten to college charity program.

Eliot Dobris with the Apothecarium Dispensary said, “The winner would get fresh-baked cookies from the loser.”

Eliot said, “So the Girl Scouts won.”

This wasn’t some half-baked plan; the Girl Scouts know working with dispensaries often goes well for them.

When they sold cookies outside a dispensary in 2014, that story went viral and cookies sold like hot cakes.

Girl Scout Troop Mother Carol Lei said, “It was a great experience for me to bring my girls in front of a dispensary and have that conversation about drugs and people may be different and have certain needs.”

Lei says her plan all along was to make her girls more aware of their community.

For Apothecarium, they’re hoping associating with the Girl Scouts can help relieve a social stigma.

Eliot said, “It’s a strong demonstration that dispensaries are safe places.”

And as for the debt owed by the dispensary?

Eliot said, “Obviously, they will be kid-friendly cookies.”