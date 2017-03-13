California Sanctuary State Measure Amended, Heads To Senate

March 13, 2017 1:57 PM
Filed Under: California, California State Senate, Sanctuary State, Trump Immigration

SACRAMENTO (AP) – A measure intended to impede President Donald Trump’s immigration policy has been amended in a futile attempt make it more acceptable to law enforcement.

SB54 would now let California authorities notify the federal government 60 days before violent felons are released from state prison or local jails.

The author, Democratic Senate leader Kevin de Leon of Los Angeles, says that will give federal immigration officials enough time to pick up criminals before they walk free.

However, the state sheriffs’ association and other law enforcement remain opposed.

Aside from that exception, the bill would create a statewide sanctuary for people who are in the country illegally.

The Senate Appropriations Committee on Monday set the measure for a full Senate vote this month, although finance officials say they don’t know the cost.

