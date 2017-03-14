Silicon Valley Tech Workers Hold ‘Pi Day’ Protest Against Trump’s Ban

PALO ALTO (KPIX 5) – To mark “Pi Day,” tech workers in Silicon Valley are planning to protest President Donald Trump’s immigration ban and to stand in solidarity with affected co-workers.

Organizers of the “Tech Stands Up To Trump” protest are expecting more than 1,200 workers in the tech industry to walk off the job Tuesday. Workers from Silicon Valley giants including Facebook, Apple and Google are planning to take part.

Workers in the industry are asking their leaders to make a public stand against Mr. Trump’s immigration policies.

A similar demonstration happened at Google in January after Trump signed his original travel ban.

The Facebook page for Tuesday’s event says they are calling for all workers of companies that have either supported Trump, sat back and said nothing, or have been too worried about their stock price to say anything to come forward.

Organizers said the walkout will take place at noon, with a rally set for 1:00 p.m. at Palo Alto City Hall.

Tech workers are planning similar protests Tuesday in Los Angeles and Austin, Texas.