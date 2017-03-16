MARCH MADNESS: Full CoverageNot Near A TV? Stream LIVE GamesCheck Bracket Challenge Picks

Tyra Banks Returns As Host of ‘America’s Next Top Model’

March 16, 2017 6:03 PM
Filed Under: America's Got Talent, America's Next Top Model, ANTM, Host, rita ora, Tyra Banks

(CBS SF) – Hot on the heels of her announcment to host ‘America’s Got Talent,’ Tyra Banks is returning to her original show ‘America’s Next Top Model’.

Banks will be replacing an exiting Rita Ora who hosted the reality competition show when it moved from The CW to VH1. The network made the announcement on Thursday that Banks will return for the next season of the show.

ANTM Executive producer Ken Mok said fans of the show “deeply felt” Banks’ absence from the show. Banks was inspired by the faithfulness of the fans and had “a change of heart” to return has the host.

In 2003, Banks created the ANTM until Ora became the host last year.

